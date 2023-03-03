Ellen Marie Stewart of McCool Junction, died March 1, 2023. She was 86 years old.

Ellen was born April 28, 1936, in the family farmhouse two miles south of McCool, the first of four children to Joe Jr. and Vesta Jean (Williams) Bors. She attended Country School in south York County and graduated valedictorian from McCool High School in 1953.

In 1959, Ellen was waiting tables at Maxine’s Café on Division Street in York when she met Harold F. Stewart. Ellen and Harold were married at St. Joseph Catholic Church in York on August, 20, 1960. Ellen and Harold spent 33 years travelling the Great Plains, Midwest, and Coastal South. A devoted wife and mother, Ellen raised two children, managed a home, as well as keeping books for Harold’s work. Harold built grain elevators, he and Ellen worked for Borton, Inc. The two retired to the family farm in McCool in 1993.

In retirement, Ellen enjoyed gardening, cooking, birdwatching, she was an avid reader, and was a dedicated caretaker of many pets. She loved and fed her dogs, cats, squirrels in the yard, and birds in trees. She enjoyed playing Jeopardy with her son, canning jelly with her daughter, and eating senior meals with friends at McCool Town Hall. Ellen was a devout Catholic who enjoyed attending Mass every Sunday morning and cherished her turns in leading the rosary.

Ellen is survived by her daughter, Anne (Mark) Baird of McCool Junction; son, Michael Stewart (Amy Adams) of Los Angeles, Calfi.; grandchildren, Kimberly Baird of Lincoln, Justin (Carley) Baird of Omaha; great-grandchildren, Jaden, Noah and Johnathan. She is also survived by her siblings, Jim Bors of Belgium, Wis. and Mary Anne Fitzpatrick of Lincoln; her sister-in-law, Jo Stewart of Buhler, Kan. and brother-in-law, Don Stewart of Magnolia, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents and brother, Thom Bors.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in McCool Junction, with the Reverend Father John Sullivan officiating, preceded by rosary at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, York. Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. on Friday, March 10, with the family greeting friends from 4-6 p.m. all at Metz Mortuary in York. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorial may be designated to St. Patrick Catholic Church, or to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.