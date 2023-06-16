HASTINGS — Three coaches and 13 players have been named to the 2023 Eight-Man Football Hall of Fame. They will be inducted during ceremonies to be held Saturday, June 17th at The Tom Osborne Family Sports Complex in Hastings.

The Hall of Fame is presented by the Nebraska Eight-Man Football Coaches Association and sponsored by Cornerstone Bank. The induction ceremony will be held at halftime of the 46th annual Sertoma EightMan All-Star Game played at Hastings College. Kickoff for the game will be 6 p.m.

The Class of 2023 includes: Players — Greg Bellamy (Farnam), Bryan Dutcher (Greeley-Wolbach), Ben Eisenhart (Culbertson), Matt Kern (North Loup-Scotia), Troy Kleffner (Spalding Academy), Jerry Liewer (Butte), Casey Lund (Newcastle), Chad Micek (St. Edward), Theron Troxel (Coleridge), Jeff Uher (Dodge), Coaches — Harlin Dormann (Leyton), Dean Filipi (Exeter-Milligan), Neil Woofter (Lewiston). Family LegacyTony Hoffman (Spencer), Mike Hoffman and Andy Hoffman (Spencer-Naper).

The purpose of the Hall of Fame is to celebrate the history, growth and success of Nebraska eight-man football. For more information check out the virtual Hall of Fame at nebraskaeightmanfootball.com.

THERON TROXEL – COLERIDGE/ FREEMAN HIGH SCHOOL

Theron hit the "Eight-Man Trifecta" as an All-Star player, coach, and also serving as an NEMFCA Officer. His 8-Man football journey began in Coleridge in the 1990's where he became a multiple time All-Conference and 1st Team All-State selection. Theron anchored both sides of the line of scrimmage while leading the Bulldogs to 4 straight state playoff appearances. He was selected to play in the 1995 All-Star game and then went on to proudly represent Nebraska Eight Man as a walk-on at UNL. After college, he took a teaching job in Adams and was later named Freeman's Head Football Coach. While at the helm, Coach Troxel led the Falcons to 55 wins, 7 playoff appearances, and was able to coach 6 all-state players, while also sending 4 of them to play in the All-Star Game.

In that same span, Theron served the NEMFCA as an officer and designed the association's original websitean undertaking that required an incredible amount of research and effort. In the summer of 2013, he was honored as an assistant coach for the East All-Stars and fondly looks back on his 20-plus years in the Eight Man ranks, including the life-long friendships that were built with players, coaches, and fans.

For his contributions as both an Eight Man Football player and coach, the NEMFCA is honored to now welcome him into the Hall of Fame Class of 2023.