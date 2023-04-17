YORK — It was an evening of celebration as York University held its annual All-School Banquet Tuesday at the Holthus Convention Center in York.

The student body gathered with faculty and staff for a night of reflection, recognition, great food and fellowship. President Sam Smith welcomed everyone to the festivities and gave the blessing before everyone enjoyed a great spread hosted by JW’s Catering. The menu for the evening included baked steak, chicken Marsala and mushrooms, macaroni and cheese, tossed salad, dinner rolls and various puddings for dessert.

ICC Sponsor, Mallory Smith, kicked off the awards and recognition portion of the evening by presenting Beta Beta Sigma and Koinonia with the Club Service Award. Theta Psi and Sigma Tau won the Men’s and Women’s All-Sports Trophy as well as the Academic Excellence Award for the highest grade point average among the clubs. The Big Heart Award for the highest participation in blood drives was presented to Beta and Koinonia.

YU athletic director Garrett Schwarz recognized Amber Dominguez and Jarod Belden as York University Student Athletes of the Year. This award is presented by the athletic department to one male and one female athlete for their academic achievement as well as their leadership and service roles on their athletic teams.

Recognized for their years of service to York University were: Brenda Sikes, Kory Slaughter and Tyler Wilt (five years); Dr. Milton Eckhart and Barbara Thompson (10 years); Dan Cole (15 years); Dr. Erin DeHart, Tim Lewis, Mark Miller, Todd Sheldon, Jared Stark and Tim Bruner (20 years); Dennis Leinen (25 years); and Ramona Ratliff (30 years).

Dr. Billy Lones, YU provost, presented the 2023 David and Nellie Reppart Service to York University Award. Formerly known as the Second Miler Award, the recognition honors those who go above and beyond in their ministry at YU. Eryn Conyers was this year’s award recipient, in part for her incredible work transitioning the website, signage and branding to York University. Conyers is in her seventh year at the university and will be transitioning her role in May to director of publications.

Madison Gookin, Rye, Colorado, senior and president of Student Government Association, presented the faculty and staff of the year recipients on behalf of SGA. Dr. Garrett Best, associate professor of Bible, was voted by students as the 2023 Faculty Member of the Year. Best is in his first year at York University and chairs the Department of Bible and Ministry. Staff Member of the Year went to Stephen Cooper, who is also in his first year at YU and is the director of residence life and housing.

At the conclusion of the awards ceremony, Mr. and Ms. York University candidates were recognized by John Jewell, VP for student life and dean of students. Faculty and staff make the selection for this award from among graduating seniors. Candidates embody a commitment to the mission, purpose and core values of York University. They must be well-rounded individuals who pursue spiritual integrity and academic excellence while making contributions to the campus and community, forming healthy personal relationships and living godly lives.

Grace Gaer, a psychology major from Irwin, Iowa, was announced as Ms. York University for the 2022-23 academic year. Grace graduated in December and was an active member of University Singers, social club, residence life, student government, Dean’s List and participated in theatre. She was a three-time homecoming court representative including this year as a queen candidate.

Reflecting on her York experience, Grace said, "When I entered college I was unsure of who I was and who I wanted to be. I believe that at York University I was seen as a soul first, then a student. In that environment I was able to grow both academically and spiritually to be the follower of Christ I am." Grace will begin working in the York University Admissions office in May.

Bryce Winkler, a mathematics major from Lincoln, Neb., was chosen as Mr. York University by faculty and staff. He is a member of the University Singers, vice president of the STEM Society, assistant director/resident assistant of Gibbs apartments and has served as director of operations of Kyodai social club for the past three years.

Reflecting on his time at York, Bryce said, “Being a part of this faith-based community at York continues to challenge me and expand my perspectives. The friends, faculty and staff that have supported me these past four years have changed my life forever. It will be bittersweet when graduation comes, but I know that York has blessed me with a support system that will last a lifetime.” Upon graduation, Bryce plans to start working full-time as an internal auditor at Cornerstone Bank in York.

The formal part of the evening was concluded with the singing of the alma mater led by Bellevue, senior Jordan Strong.