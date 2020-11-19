York General CEO asks for community to take action regarding COVID

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in our community and across the state, I am deeply troubled as to what the future may bring unless we take action now.

York General (Hospital, Hearthstone (skilled nursing/rehab), Willow Brook Assisted Living, Dialysis, Home Health, and other services) is vital to this community and the surrounding area; however, the impacts of this pandemic are putting both our healthcare workers and our patients/residents at risk.

Our health care staff is currently being stretched and pushed to the limit; the COVID-19 surge is upon us and everyone at our facilities is greatly concerned. We have a loyal and dedicated team of men and women working here, but for a variety of reasons, they are getting taxed, both mentally and physically. Working in full personal protective equipment is not easy and can be extremely draining for our health care workers; however, it is necessary to protect their own health so that they can continue to care for our patients and residents.