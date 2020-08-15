In late 2019, YCDC applied for and received a technical assistance grant for a Local Foods, Local Places initiative. The committee started a little late when COVID19 hit the USA, and we are now moving full steam to bring in community members now. Unfortunately, our federal partners are unable to travel to York, which is why all meetings are being held virtually.
You must sign up for the meetings here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YorkNE-LFLP-Register, so you can be emailed the link to join the meetings you can.
Virtual Workshop Agenda Overview (all times shown are in Central Time).
Public Event – Wednesday, Aug 26
•Session 1 – Vision, Value, and Goals: 5:30 – 7:00 PM (90 min)
DAY 1 – Thursday, Aug 27
•Session 2 - Case Stories Sharing: Peer Communities 10:00 – 11:30 AM (90 min)
•Session 3 - Small Group Exercises 1:30 – 3:00 PM (90 min)
•Session 4 - Action Brainstorming 4:00 – 5:00 PM (60 min)
DAY 2 – Friday, Aug 28
•Session 5 - Action Prioritization 10:00 – 11:00 AM (60 min)
•Session 6 - Action Detailing 2:00 – 4:00 PM (120 min)
•Session 7 – Wrap-Up Session 5:30 – 7:00 PM (90 min)
Local Foods, Local Places helps cities and towns across the country protect the environment and human health by engaging with local partners to reinvest in existing neighborhoods as they develop local food systems. In 2019, the program is sponsored by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the Northern Border Regional Commission. This technical assistance program is designed to help communities nationwide who are looking to capitalize on the growing demand for local foods to:
•Boost economic opportunities for local farmers and businesses, and foster entrepreneurship.
•Improve access to healthy, local food, particularly among disadvantaged groups with limited access to fresh fruits and vegetables.
•Revitalize downtowns, main street districts, and traditional neighborhoods by supporting farmers markets, food hubs, community gardens, community kitchens, and other kinds of local food enterprises, and by providing people with safe, easy ways to reach those amenities, such as walking, biking, or taking transit.
To learn more information, please check out our website at https://www.yorkdevco.com/local-foods-local-places. We have also set up a Facebook Event https://www.facebook.com/events/729328277901363/ which you can follow for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.