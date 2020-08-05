As many of you know, my husband, Terry, used to work for the late Country Music Hall of Fame superstar, Mel Tillis.
His band, The Statesiders, had a tradition and they called it the “Statesider Chant.”
If Mel had done something generous and beyond their expectations, one of the band members would stand, raise his glass and ask the question, “What’s Mel done for us lately?” Of which the remaining 12-15 musicians would respond by raising their glass and in unison shout, “Everything, we love him!”
It is with same spirit that I dedicate this column to Jennifer Harre. Jennifer has been with Blue Valley Community Action here in York for over a decade. Two weeks ago she accepted the Youth Stability Case Coordinator position.
Also known as BVCA’s Project FYRES (Focused Youth on Rehousing, Empowerment and Stability) Jennifer will be working with the youth of the nine counties in Blue Valley Community Action’s coverage area.
This promotion means working with young adults who are faced with homelessness or who are escaping domestic violence. She’ll travel around the nine-county area but will continue to be based out of York, sharing an office space downtown with BVCA Education Officer Jenn Whitted.
Jennifer has been my assistant since I took this office nearly three years ago. I had always been acquainted with her prior to that as a volunteer here at Blue Valley for nearly 10 years.
I have always admired her work ethic and skill set. She is a single mother of two and always gives 110 percent in all that she does.
Her infectious laugh and smile are contagious. She has a voice that carries throughout the building. No doubt, things will be a lot quieter here! But not near as much fun!
I watched her as our resident “baby whisperer.” There wasn’t a baby that entered this building that Jennifer let escape without being able to hold him or her. She would love up on the little one and I don’t know who was happier, the little angel or Jennifer!
I also liked to listen from my office as Jennifer would interview clients. She was always calm and listened intently to their problems. Their pleas for help didn’t fall on deaf ears, and Jennifer would go above and beyond to solve their issues.
As a former client of Blue Valley Community Action herself, Jennifer had walked the same path of many of our clients. She had the heart and the empathy necessary to make them feel at home and that somebody indeed cared and wanted to help!
It is that same experience that she will take with her into the next chapter of her life. It is that same passion that will take her far in life. She has been a blessing beyond measure. She leaves mighty big shoes to fill.
So, what’s Jennifer Harre done for us lately? Everything, we love her!
