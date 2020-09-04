What About Bob? : Yorkfest, Bigfoot and so many tomatoes

Like all other events in York County since March, everything has taken on a completely different look . . . or been cancelled completely.
Not to be deterred, the York Chamber staff has tried their best to continue with some sense of normalcy with the annual Yorkfest celebration.
Yes, it has a new look, and no, there won’t be crowds of people jostling around on the sidewalks for a look at the parade, BUT yes, it is still happening.
Working within current mandates (which will unfortunately change two days after Yorkfest), they have many events scheduled for Thursday through Sunday. Tuesday’s (September 1st) edition of the York News-Times published the latest schedule and designated parking areas. You may also check the Chamber’s website at www.yorkchamber.org for more information.
The Yorkfest Royalty Committee will be hosting the Yorkfest Coronation Luncheon where the 2020-2021 Yorkfest King and Queen will be announced. Returning to its previous format, this will be the first Yorkfest Coronation Luncheon since 2016. Emcee for the luncheon will be 2016 Yorkfest King and York High School Ag Instructor, Jason Hirschfeld. The 2019 Yorkfest King and Queen, Jerome and LeVauna Weisman, will present the 2020 royalty. The York Chamber will be taking reservations for the Coronation Luncheon to be held at the York Country Club on September 11 at noon. Cost of the meal is $15, and may be paid with cash, check or credit card. Please call 402-362-5531 by September 4 to make your reservation.
Harriett McFeely, the Bigfoot Lady in Hastings, is very close to announcing that her new display at the Bigfoot Crossroads of America Museum and Research Center will be open for public viewing in a couple of weeks. It is a highly anticipated event as she was given permission to display the American flag from the cemetery in Garrison, Nebraska, in Butler County that was found carefully torn vertically along the stripes and braided after Memorial Day services. Braiding of horses’ manes and nylon ropes in barns and outbuildings seems to be a trait attributed to Bigfoot, particularly in our area in York, Polk and Platte counties. I had never heard of the braiding until after our visit to her museum in June. Similar incidents have been reported over the years in the same area to authorities. Currently she is in the process of publishing a booklet referencing encounters in these same areas. I’m anxious to take a look at what all she has had reported to her.
I have to admit that I have been astounded by the number of people who have pulled me aside to share with me their experiences with things that they have heard or seen over the last 20-30 years. These are respectable people I have known for years, and whose word I would never question. A couple of area farmers and livestock men told me that their grandfathers and great-grandfathers recalled seeing what they referred to as “giants” or “hairy giants,” especially in areas where there were river bottoms or streams flowing through their properties. A “nest” was reportedly spotted along an area of the Platte River in one of the counties. It seems the general consensus is that there are too many experiences and instances to not have some basis of fact.
Who knows?
If you planted tomatoes this year, you may be in the same spot I’m in at the moment . . . they ALL ripened at once! Needless to say, it was time to assemble canning jars and lids (if you can find them), canning salt, spices, stock pots, collanders and whatever else looks like a good kitchen tool. After scalding, coring and peeling tomatoes, a big bowl was divided in half . . . one for vegetable soup base and one for pizza/pasta sauce. Pizza sauce gets homegrown onions, garlic, basil, oregano and parsley. Soup base gets onions, carrots, cabbage (but not homegrown this year), celery, green beans, peas, corn and lima beans, plus a few other things. All are given a hot water bath, and now the snow can fly! Next up is more peach onion salsa! Pickles, thank goodness are done.
An interesting tourism-related story I noticed last week regarding the COVID-19 virus was in Herault Prefecture in Southern France. At the resort Cap d’Agde, which usually sees over 35,000 visitors over the summer. Testing positive is four times higher there than in the village itself. Reasoning has it that it’s because Cap d’Agde is a popular French nudist beach. The recommendation is this: keep your pants on AND your mask, and maybe socially distance among those getting some sun on their moon!
For your calendars:
September 3 . . . York Farmers Market~Kilgore Memorial Library
September 10 . . . York Farmers Market~Kilgore Memorial Library
September 10-13 . . . Annual Yorkfest Celebration~Citywide
September 12 . . . Street Fair~Downtown York 9:00 am-1:00 pm
September 17 . . . York Farmers Market~Kilgore Memorial Library
September 24 . . . Last York Farmers Market of 2020~Kilgore Memorial Library
September 27 . . . York High School Athletic Booster Club Annual Greg Holoch Memorial Golf Tournament~York Country Club Noon-Shotgun start
