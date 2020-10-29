What about Bob: Wishing for spring, looking forward to 2021

We only had about an inch of snow over the weekend, but I am already so over it. I think I mentioned in my last column that come January, I would be checking the mailbox daily for the new spring seed and plant catalogues. Well, that skiff of snow has changed everything. I want the new catalogues NOW! I do not want to have to wear gloves for the next six months. I hate letting the dogs out to do their thing only to have them turn around and stare me down as they decide the patio is a quicker drop zone for their “land mines” than the whole of the backyard. I’m sorry I said I was tired of making salsa and Bloody Mary Mix. I want the sun setting about 9:30 p.m., not 5:30 p.m. I want the new windows open wide for fresh air, and the wrens and robins singing. I’ll even take some joy in doing the weeding. Just hurry this winter weather out of here!
Last week’s 2020 Annual Nebraska Travel Conference was certainly a departure from all of the years past. COVID-19 forced a total revamp from an in-person convention of 250-plus attendees to a virtual event held over the course of three days. It was interesting to say the least, but also well-planned, considering the amount of changes that had to take place for this first time through. I’m sure we all missed networking with our colleagues from across the state, and maybe even the banquet meal, but a big thanks to Nebraska Tourism Commission staff for all of their time and work in making this virtual event work so well.
Normally this time of year we would be soliciting those wonderful homemade soups from our volunteer makers for the Friends of the Library annual Souper Soup Sale . . . one of our main fundraising events for the year. As with most everything else, COVID-19 has forced us to cancel the regular soup sale itself due concerns with social distancing and items coming in from many different kitchens. What we are promoting is our FOL Souper SOUPLESS Soup Sale where volunteers making soup, or those buying soup, would monetarily contribute the amount they would normally spend to the Friends of the Library.
We are using the story of “stone soup” as our motivation. Stone Soup is a European folk story in which hungry strangers convince the people of a town to each share a small amount of their food in order to make a meal that everyone enjoys, and exists as a moral regarding the value of sharing.
If we all pitch in a little something extra, what a great year we can have providing for the community through our library.
The Souper Soup Sale will be back in November 2021!
In the spirit of food, I can’t believe that it’s time once again to start giving some serious consideration to ordering those wonderful loaves of holiday stollen and cinnamon bread from our favorite stop, the James Beard America’s Classic Award Winner . . . the Oscar of the food world . . . Sehnert’s Bakery in McCook. Despite the virus, we are still planning to don our masks and do a drive-by pick-up of Matt’s awesome baked goods to bring back to York. Departure date has not been set, but will most likely be sometime between December 1-10. Stollen bread is $14/loaf and cinnamon bread is $5/loaf and worth every penny! Orders may be placed by calling me at 402-362-4575 or 402-362-2095. Pre-payment for orders is appreciated.
The latest from my friend Harriett McFeely, The Bigfoot Lady in Hastings: The Bigfoot Crossroads of America Museum and Research Center is proudly announcing that the date of October 20,2020 has been officially proclaimed the BIGFOOT CROSSROADS OF NEBRASKA DAY by Governor Pete Ricketts and the State of Nebraska. Also, that Harriett McFeely has officially been named “Nebraska Bigfoot Lady” and her partner, Kenny Collins has officially been named “Nebraska Bigfoot Guy.”
Harriett and her Bigfoot Crossroads of Nebraska Museum and Research Center have been recognized locally and internationally in the last four years of operation. Currently, the museum has been featured as one of the “stops” in the Nebraska Tourism Commission’s 2020 Passport Program. Harriett and her museum were published in the Virgin Airlines’ VERA (inflight magazine) for six weeks and was placed in every plane of their airline fleet. Recently, the Bigfoot Museum was voted as one of the top 3 tourist attractions in Nebraska by the German Public Broadcasting. In the last four years, they have proven to themselves, their community, and their state, that their Bigfoot Crossroads of Nebraska Museum and Research Center is of great interest to many, and has received, and continues to receive, local, national and international recognition. All facts and exhibits as based on their main goal that everything is HISTORICAL, EDUCATIONAL AND SCIENTIFIC . . . absolutely NO exceptions!
Mark your calendars for Friday and Saturday, April 16-17 as the 2021 Annual Bigfoot Conference is coming to Hastings. Times and location TBA.
Congratulations Harriett, Kenny and The Bigfoot Museum!
For your calendars:
October 30 . . . Annual Trunk or Treat~Emmanuel Lutheran Church parking lots 4:00-6:00 pm
November 28 . . . Small Business Saturday~Citywide
