What about Bob: Wishing for spring, looking forward to 2021

We only had about an inch of snow over the weekend, but I am already so over it. I think I mentioned in my last column that come January, I would be checking the mailbox daily for the new spring seed and plant catalogues. Well, that skiff of snow has changed everything. I want the new catalogues NOW! I do not want to have to wear gloves for the next six months. I hate letting the dogs out to do their thing only to have them turn around and stare me down as they decide the patio is a quicker drop zone for their “land mines” than the whole of the backyard. I’m sorry I said I was tired of making salsa and Bloody Mary Mix. I want the sun setting about 9:30 p.m., not 5:30 p.m. I want the new windows open wide for fresh air, and the wrens and robins singing. I’ll even take some joy in doing the weeding. Just hurry this winter weather out of here!