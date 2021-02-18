What about Bob?: Travel guides, cranes and being unbalanced in a blackout

In addition to the 2021 Nebraska State Travel Guides, we now have the 2021 Experience York available, courtesy of the York News-Times, at the Visitor Bureau Office at 601 North Lincoln Avenue. They arrived just in time for you to give serious consideration to making some in-state travel plans this summer once the restrictions are lifted for safe family trips. People are more than ready to get out in the fresh air and away from home for at least a weekend or a little longer. We have the information to help you plan some safe and fun traveling.
Also available are birding guides ranging from Sandhill cranes to pelicans to prairie chickens across the state. With the crane migration starting in less than two weeks, over two-thirds of the world’s population are poised to descend on the Platte River Valley. The entire month of March through the first week in April are optimum times to treat yourself to some amazing wildlife viewing. Stop by our office for your complimentary copies.
If you haven’t noticed, it’s been a little cold out there this past week. At least the sun has been out, but its looks are deceiving. Tuesday morning brought with it 27 degrees below zero, and the rolling blackouts by NPPD on alternating grids. Even though I knew that was the plan, I completely forgot about that when I jumped into a nice hot shower, got out and started my shave. Out went the lights, and there I was in the dark with shaving gel drying on my partially-shaven face. If you saw me Tuesday morning, I hope you didn’t look too close . . . I was dangerously unbalanced.
York Home & Garden Show opens its doors this weekend at Holthus Convention Center. Show hours are Friday, February 19th 2:00-7:00 pm and Saturday, February 20th 8:00 am-2:00 pm. 52 vendors will be on hand to visit with, and share with you the newest ideas for your home, yard and garden.
* Valentino’s Food Stand available both days.
* Friday . . . Shred Truck 3:00-6:00 pm (Sponsored by UBT, York General, H&R Block, York State Bank and York Chamber of Commerce)
* Saturday . . . FFA Pancake Feed 8:00-11:00 am (Donations welcome and appreciated.)
* Saturday . . . Good Will Truck 11:00 am-2:00 pm (Bring goods to donate.)
Check www.yorkchamber.org/event/home-garden-show for more information.
Neighbors and friends have continued to remember my fascination with Bigfoot. The Brekkes, our great neighbors down the street, gifted me with a very cool Bigfoot T-shirt for Christmas. Yesterday, one of our Yorkfest queens, Ruth Krumbach, delivered a belated birthday present of a great Squatch keyring found at a gun show. My keys now have a brand-new place to call home. Thanks everyone!
One last hug for Swede Lulow who passed away this week at age 86. You were a good friend and one of the best bakers, waitresses and huggers ever! You’ll be busy baking up your strawberry rhubarb pie to serve the heavenly masses.
For your calendars:
February 19-20 . . . Annual York Home & Garden Show~Holthus Convention Center
March 25 . . . Youth Involvement Fair~York City Auditorium 5:00-7:00 pm
April 18 . . . Nebraska Bridal Show~Holthus Convention Center ($5.00 admission fee)
April 24-25 . . . Crossroads Junk & Vintage Market~Holthus Convention Center ($5.00 admission at the door, children under 12 free.)