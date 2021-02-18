What about Bob?: Travel guides, cranes and being unbalanced in a blackout

In addition to the 2021 Nebraska State Travel Guides, we now have the 2021 Experience York available, courtesy of the York News-Times, at the Visitor Bureau Office at 601 North Lincoln Avenue. They arrived just in time for you to give serious consideration to making some in-state travel plans this summer once the restrictions are lifted for safe family trips. People are more than ready to get out in the fresh air and away from home for at least a weekend or a little longer. We have the information to help you plan some safe and fun traveling.

Also available are birding guides ranging from Sandhill cranes to pelicans to prairie chickens across the state. With the crane migration starting in less than two weeks, over two-thirds of the world’s population are poised to descend on the Platte River Valley. The entire month of March through the first week in April are optimum times to treat yourself to some amazing wildlife viewing. Stop by our office for your complimentary copies.