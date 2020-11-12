What about Bob?: Thoughts on COVID and the experience itself

Being diagnosed positive for COVID was the last thing on my mind two weeks ago, when I figured that maybe I had better get myself lined up with the testnebraska.com folks. Like everyone else, I hate that dreaded nasal swab, where I swear to God that they are drilling for oil in the upper recesses of my left sinus cavity. Ten seconds worth of pushing and twisting higher and higher, and tears ready to flow over my eyelids. But, I’m glad I did, so that when I got my results back early Thursday morning, I was able to finish up a couple emails, print my monthly claims off and bid my office mates adieu for two weeks to keep them safe.

I have been one of the lucky ones in comparison to others who have said that they were sicker than they have ever been. I guess I figured with my underlying health with diabetes, bronchitis and advanced age (according to some that I know), that if I did catch it, it would knock me for a loop. If I didn’t know any better, I would say that I was suffering from a bad cold or a mild case of the flu. No temp, no sore throat, no headaches, no days in bed unable to move . . . just a few muscle aches and a little shortness of breath.