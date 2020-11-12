What about Bob?: Thoughts on COVID and the experience itself

Being diagnosed positive for COVID was the last thing on my mind two weeks ago, when I figured that maybe I had better get myself lined up with the testnebraska.com folks. Like everyone else, I hate that dreaded nasal swab, where I swear to God that they are drilling for oil in the upper recesses of my left sinus cavity. Ten seconds worth of pushing and twisting higher and higher, and tears ready to flow over my eyelids. But, I’m glad I did, so that when I got my results back early Thursday morning, I was able to finish up a couple emails, print my monthly claims off and bid my office mates adieu for two weeks to keep them safe.
I have been one of the lucky ones in comparison to others who have said that they were sicker than they have ever been. I guess I figured with my underlying health with diabetes, bronchitis and advanced age (according to some that I know), that if I did catch it, it would knock me for a loop. If I didn’t know any better, I would say that I was suffering from a bad cold or a mild case of the flu. No temp, no sore throat, no headaches, no days in bed unable to move . . . just a few muscle aches and a little shortness of breath.
I still mask up, social distance and avoid any larger gatherings, which I recommend to everyone to keep yourself as safe as possible. It’s not over . . . not by a long shot. Be safe, and listen to the advice of Laura McDougall and the Four Corners Health Department. I want all of you to be here for the holidays and all of 2021.
I had several calls at home while quarantining for orders of stollen and cinnamon bread, and several orders at the office when I returned this past Monday. We will be making our annual bread trip sometime between Dec. 1 and 10 to award-winning Sehnert’s Bakery in McCook to bring back a load of their awesome baked goods. Stollen bread is $14/loaf and cinnamon bread is $5.25/loaf, and, believe me, worth every penny. They must be, or we wouldn’t be driving 365 miles round trip for just any bread! Orders may be placed by calling me at 402-362-4575 or 402-362-2095. Pre-payment for all orders is appreciated.
I have to admit that under normal circumstances, I would be busy stockpiling four or five varieties of soup for the annual Friends of the Library SOUPER Soup Sale right now. Unfortunately, as I mentioned last week, COVID-19 had other plans for this favorite fundraising event. We agreed that this was not the best timing for selling items coming out of other kitchens, but we are planning on a big return in November 2021. In its place we are holding a SOUPLESS SOUPER Soup Sale, and encouraging FOL members who made and donated soups, and those who purchased soup, to instead donate what they would have spent on soups to the Friends of the Library. There are several categories of gifting. As always, all proceeds are earmarked for additional programs, speakers, equipment, material and supplies for Kilgore Memorial Library.
A smart woman once said, “If we all pitch in a little something extra, imagine what a great year we can have providing for the community through our library.”
For your calendars:
Nov. 15 -- Emmanuel LWML “Soup to Go” 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Pick up in school kitchen.
Nov. 28 -- Small Business Saturday - Citywide
Dec. 1– Jan. 2 -- First Annual Wessels Living History Farm Christmas Cruise - Wessels Living History Farm
