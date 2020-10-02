What About Bob?: Sip and Stroll event right around the corner

SWIRL. SMELL. SIP. REPEAT. York’s third annual Sip & Stroll is a go for Oct. 8 from 5-8 p.m.
Stroll York businesses while sampling beverages and snacks, and looking at all the new fall merchandise available in their stores. You must be 21 years old to participate. No children during the stroll, but there will be children’s activities (ages three years to fifth grade) at a cost of $5/child with purchase of Sip & Stroll ticket. Tickets are available at the Chamber Office or online at www.yorkchamber.org for $12 each or $15 the day of the event.
You must check in with a valid I.D. at the Chamber Office beginning at 4 p.m., to get your wristband and sampling glass. Transportation will be available courtesy of York County Transportation.
The 2020 Nebraska Tourism Conference will take on a new look, as has most everything else due to the COVID-19 virus. Tourism staff have been busy modifying speakers, sessions and programs so that they can all be done virtually. Even the awards and happy hour will be done via zoom or remotely. It will have a very different vibe to it, but I am glad that they are going through with what they are able to do within the current mandates. So . . . if you happen to need to see me at the office sometime in the middle of October, I may be glued to my computer soaking up all kinds of ideas. At least I won’t have to wear a suit and tie for the awards ceremony!
As much as I hate what’s to follow in the next 4-5 months, I do love the cooler temps, and the fact that it’s time to give up most of the gardening tasks. You always find yourself waiting for that very first tomato and cucumber, but I’m “tomatoed” out, and I have all the dill and sweet pickles I need to get me through a long, cold winter. Applesauce and pizza sauce are made, as is peach onion salsa and vegetable soup base. A few pumpkins are waiting to get themselves clipped from the vines, and, for me, that is about it. Everything else is either already pulled up, or will be yanked out by the time the weekend rolls around. Time to rest my weary bones.
It’s time to move on to something else for the next few months, but come January, I’ll be hanging around the mailbox, anxiously awaiting the first arrivals of 2021 seed catalogues. I will be like Melanie Wilkinson’s mother, carefully marking my new selections to stick in the ground come April and May, and dreaming of the biggest and sweetest crops possible, around county fair time.
I inadvertently listed a wrong name in my thank-yous for helping with the Yorkfest King and Queen Coronation Luncheon. Brandi Pohl, I apologize for re-naming you Brittany Pohl. I got the “Br” part right, but it went downhill from there. I did call her to admit my mistake, but wanted to correct the error here, so that EVERYONE who pointed the error out, will know that I did as promised! Sorry Brittany . . . I mean, Brandi!
Deepest sympathy to the Verna Wolfe Family. She passed away Sunday at the age of 92 leaving behind hundreds of students that were inspired and encouraged by her years of teaching here in York. She was always ready to pass along an educational story or lesson whenever our paths would cross, which they often would in our shared Eastridge Drive and Avenue neighborhood. I will always remember her for her Crayola Crayon Halloween costume and her carefully tended row of beautiful zinnias by the backyard hedge. She was a very special lady, and her family, former students, friends and neighbors will miss her.
For your calendars:
• Oct. 3 -- 2020 Daddy & Daughter Dance - Cornerstone Ag Event Center
• Oct. 4 -- York County Ag Hall of Fame Induction - Wessels Living History Farm 1:30 p.m.
• Oct. 8 -- Annual Sip & Stroll - Downtown York 5 - 8 p.m.
• Oct. 11 -- BOO on the FARM - Wessels Living History Farm
• Oct. 17, 19-20 -- Annual Crossroads Girls Volleyball Tournament - York City Auditorium
• Oct. 20 -- “Let’s Connect” Session - Holthus Convention Center 2:30 - 4 p.m.
• Oct. 23 -- Young Professionals Luncheon with Speaker Aaron Davis - York Country Club, contact kristiner@yorkchamber.org for reservations
• Oct. 28 -- Downtown Trick or Treat 3 - 5 p.m.
