What About Bob?: Sip and Stroll event right around the corner

Stroll York businesses while sampling beverages and snacks, and looking at all the new fall merchandise available in their stores. You must be 21 years old to participate. No children during the stroll, but there will be children’s activities (ages three years to fifth grade) at a cost of $5/child with purchase of Sip & Stroll ticket. Tickets are available at the Chamber Office or online at www.yorkchamber.org for $12 each or $15 the day of the event.

The 2020 Nebraska Tourism Conference will take on a new look, as has most everything else due to the COVID-19 virus. Tourism staff have been busy modifying speakers, sessions and programs so that they can all be done virtually. Even the awards and happy hour will be done via zoom or remotely. It will have a very different vibe to it, but I am glad that they are going through with what they are able to do within the current mandates. So . . . if you happen to need to see me at the office sometime in the middle of October, I may be glued to my computer soaking up all kinds of ideas. At least I won’t have to wear a suit and tie for the awards ceremony!