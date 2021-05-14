What About Bob? Passport programs, frontline awards and Frenzy fundraiser

I am passing on a message from York’s lodging properties: the local food service industry is not the only one searching for committed, dependable employees. Right now, with the lifting of health mandates, vaccinations and schools letting out, tourism season is kicking off in a big way. Families stuck at home for over a year, in some cases, are itching to take to the roads to see new places, new people. Lodging properties are all needing housekeepers, front line desk personnel, and maintenance workers. Many area dining establishments have had to cut back their hours or gone to drive-through only because of a shortage of wait staff, bus people, cooks and cashiers. If it’s noticeable to us, it’s certainly noticeable to travelers coming through. We promote shopping local, so let’s make an attempt to work local, and get all of our local hospitality-related business the opportunity to return to “normal” operations. They need you . . . we all need you to come back to work!