What About Bob? Passport programs, frontline awards and Frenzy fundraiser

The 2021 Official Nebraska Passport Travel Programs booklets are finally in our office. If you’re still in need of one, please stop by our office at 601 N. Lincoln Avenue and pick up your free, complimentary copy. It’s loaded with great suggestions for 70 unique stops ranging from entertainment to food to entertainment, and so much more.
Congratulations to Sue Ann Romohr of Kirtsey’s Clothing and Gift Boutique, who was one of five recipients across the state of Nebraska for Nebraska Tourism Commission’s Outstanding Frontline Employee of Year.
The Outstanding Frontline Employee Award recognizes individuals that go above and beyond when interacting with travelers and locals. They strive to enhance visitors’ experiences as well as demonstrate high levels of customer service and pride in their destination.
From the press release: “Sue Ann Romohr opened up Kirtsey’s Clothing and Gift Boutique five years ago with her husband and daughter in York. Even though Sue Ann and her husband have since sold their share of the boutique to their daughter Kirby and, husband Jordan, she can still be found working many hours on the sales floor with customers from all over the state. She will stay late, open early and even open the shop outside of regular business hours for groups visiting from out of town. Sue Ann is a member of the York Chamber Executive Board and serves as Ambassador Chair. She is a great example of Shop Local Promotions and customer service for locals and tourists that frequent the York area.” Congratulations Sue Ann . . . York is lucky to have you!
Another reminder that Firecracker Frenzy fundraising is still ongoing to help reach the $25,000 goal for the July 3rd extravaganza. Contrary to what many people think, this event is NOT sponsored by the city . . . it is only funded by donations made by community businesses and individuals like you and me. The public is needed help this professional, favorite event keep going. The 25-minute show costs approximately $1,000 per minute to produce, so the 25-minute display we all enjoy runs $25,000. Less money equals a shorter show. We are still shy of our goal. Please help in continuing this great celebration. There are also some very cool Frenzy T-shirts available starting at $20. Donations of any amount will gladly be accepted at the York Chamber of Commerce or online at yorkchamber.org.
Each year the York Chamber of Commerce selects an outstanding man and woman to serve as Yorkfest King and Queen. They will reign over the event from September 10 to September 12 and at other community events throughout the year, as the royalty may choose.
It’s time for some serious consideration for names of candidates to be submitted from any York County community for King and Queen. Criteria for nomination a candidate: a resident of York County for at least five years, be at least 45 years old, have a proven record of outstanding volunteerism and/or work performance, and be available for the Yorkfest coronation and weekend. Your nomination must be submitted or mailed to the York Chamber of Commerce by June 14, 2021, or at least postmarked by that date. Email instructions are included on the nomination form if you choose to submit your nominations via that means.
Time’s a’wastin’ . . . who will you be nominating?
I am passing on a message from York’s lodging properties: the local food service industry is not the only one searching for committed, dependable employees. Right now, with the lifting of health mandates, vaccinations and schools letting out, tourism season is kicking off in a big way. Families stuck at home for over a year, in some cases, are itching to take to the roads to see new places, new people. Lodging properties are all needing housekeepers, front line desk personnel, and maintenance workers. Many area dining establishments have had to cut back their hours or gone to drive-through only because of a shortage of wait staff, bus people, cooks and cashiers. If it’s noticeable to us, it’s certainly noticeable to travelers coming through. We promote shopping local, so let’s make an attempt to work local, and get all of our local hospitality-related business the opportunity to return to “normal” operations. They need you . . . we all need you to come back to work!
For your calendars:
May 13-14 . . . York High School Spring Play~York High School Theater 7:00 pm
May 16 . . . York High School Graduation~York City Auditorium 2:00 pm
May 23 . . . “Local Voices of Pacifism” Exhibit Grand Opening~Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park