What about Bob?: Looking forward into the rest of 2021

It's been interesting and fun to help with the York General Hospital’s vaccination program at the Holthus Convention Center the last couple of Thursdays. Interesting in that we get to see the process from entry of registered recipients to the exits of those with either their first or second vaccine. Fun in that we get the opportunity to meet and greet so many of our older friends from the York area . . . some that I haven’t seen for close to a year. This is such a good thing, and I am happy to see them out to take advantage of this. Thanks to the York General Hospital staff, Nebraska National Guard and Holthus Convention Center for coordinating such a smooth-flowing event. Keep up the good work!