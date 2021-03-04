What about Bob?: Looking forward into the rest of 2021

Many travelers reacted in the year 2020 by rethinking how and where they want to travel. Rather than taking sun-kissed cruises or luxury spa trips, many folks are re-examining their priorities, and searching to put more meaning into their upcoming ventures, such as realizing a personal challenge like a travel bucket list by visiting as many places on that list before you die, or maybe connecting with family and friends they‘ve only been able to see via ZOOM for the last 12 months.
The book, “100 Things to Do in Nebraska Before You Die,” by Tim and Lisa Trudell can inspire us to do both. The book is essentially true to its name: a bucket list of awesome locations to visit in Nebraska that also encourages us to road-trip with visit family, friends and new location as we pursue those challenges. We live in a truly special place in this state we call home, and an adventurous road-trip serves as a perfect reminder of exactly what people love so much about this state.
We have a new face in the front of the lobby as of last week. Krista Knox is replacing Kristie Richert who is replacing Therese Swanson as director of the York Community Foundation. Therese retired and has moved to Omaha with husband Don, Kristie moved two offices west and Krista will now greet visitors to our offices and be our administrative assistant. Krista is from Seward (which we absolutely won’t hold against her), and is a great fit with the rest of our office “family!” Welcome to Krista and happy retirement to Therese!
It's been interesting and fun to help with the York General Hospital’s vaccination program at the Holthus Convention Center the last couple of Thursdays. Interesting in that we get to see the process from entry of registered recipients to the exits of those with either their first or second vaccine. Fun in that we get the opportunity to meet and greet so many of our older friends from the York area . . . some that I haven’t seen for close to a year. This is such a good thing, and I am happy to see them out to take advantage of this. Thanks to the York General Hospital staff, Nebraska National Guard and Holthus Convention Center for coordinating such a smooth-flowing event. Keep up the good work!
Friday, I am taking the day off to road trip with Sister Susan and great-nephew Trey to take in the Bigfoot Museum in Hastings and catch the Sandhill cranes west of Doniphan. Neither one has been to the Bigfoot Museum, but after all my stories, they are finally ready to make the stop. My Bigfoot buddy, Harriett McFeely, is already expecting us and promises the “special” tour for York visitors! She has new displays . . . braided windsocks from Oregon from a woman who read about the braided flags from Garrison, Nebraska in a story picked up nationally back in August. Her new book goes to print this week, and she is currently finalizing arrangements for her annual Bigfoot Conference in April. Dates and location will be announced in my next column.
Trey has also never been a witness to the spring migration of cranes and geese along the Platte River Flyway, so this will be another new experience. COVID has closed the Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center itself at the Alda exit as well as any reservations at its blinds. However, all of the walking trails remain open, and we will take advantage of those as well as the drive west from Doniphan along the Platte River Road to find the Sandhill cranes scavenging on leftover corn in the fields
Because of COVID risks and the process of vaccinations, our expected group tour operators coming in is down from 15 to one, but let me tell you, this one lady is going to receive our undivided attention at Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park, Wessels Living History Farm and Chances ‘R’! Whether it’s one operator or 15, we promise to show them the best of what York County has to offer while we have them here. We appreciate Nebraska Tourism Commission working with us through this crazy time to bring operators in for tours.
For your calendars:
March 18 . . . York County Development Corporation celebrates its 25th Anniversary Annual Membership Banquet~York Country Club (Ticket and program information available at https//tinyurl.com/ycdc21AnnualMeeting.)
April 18 . . . Nebraska Bridal Show~Holthus Convention Center ($5.00 admission fee)
April 24-25 . . . Mid-Plains Fiber Fair~York County Fair Grounds Ag Event Center (Free admission & parking)
April 24-25 . . . Crossroads Junk & Vintage Market~Holthus Convention Center ($5.00 admission fee at door, children under 12 free.)
May 2 . . . Annual Boy Scout Auction~York County Fairgrounds Cornerstone Ag Event Center 11:32 am