What about Bob?: Looking back on 2020 and how we all stuck together

Well, here we are at the beginning of a brand new year. Last January, I distinctly remember fervently hoping that 2020 would be so much better than 2019. Little did any of us fathom just how bad things would get for so many people around the world, and just how good 2019 looked in retrospect.

2020 barely got off to a start when we were hit by something that would rock all of our collective worlds. The Coronavirus, or COVID-19, quickly and lethally, infiltrated our world’s populations, and soon overwhelmed medical staffs, facilities and supplies. After close to currently 370,000 deaths in the U.S. alone, finally there is light at the end of the tunnel with three vaccines now being distributed. They can’t come any too soon. I know that I will be in line waiting, just as soon as my turn is ready.