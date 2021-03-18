What about Bob?: Locals noted, awarded and appreciated

The Nebraska Tourism Commission has just announced the 2021 Nebraska Passport Program stops, and this year Goody Pop located at 113 East Sixth Street in Downtown York has been named as one of the official designated locations. If you haven’t already followed that awesome popcorn smell inside their store, you really need to make a stop. The offer a huge variety flavors, both sweet and savory, and in some cases both. One of my new favorites is the Maple Bacon (of course!) resulting in a deep caramel-like corn with a hint of salty bacon. I’m a fan of the Everything on a Bagel flavor as well as the Birthday Cake, Mediterranean Herb and Butter Rum. Every time I stop in, they have another new exotic flavor to temp my taste buds. It never hurts that I’m a very willing guinea pig when it comes to volunteering to sample a new concoction from the back. Make this one of your regular stops for every day or every week. Congratulations to the Bergs and Goody Pop for being named to the 2021 Nebraska Passport Program!
Congratulations also to the York Best Western Plus Hotel & Conference Center, Debbie Dumpert and her staff as they were the recipients of the 2020 TripAdvisor Travel Choice Award. This designation is based on a full year of TripAdvisor reviews prior to any of the changes brought about by the pandemic. Award winners are known for consistently receiving extremely positive traveler review feedback, putting them in the top 10% of hospitality businesses around the world. TripAdvisor assists 463 million travelers each month “make every trip their best trip!” A big feather in your cap!
A big thank you to Gary Zoubek, who has stepped down from the York County Visitors Bureau after 32 years of dedication and service to promoting all that York County has to offer. In fact, Gary was one of the people who first interviewed me way back 20 years ago, and hired me as the first full-time director. I appreciate his confidence in me, and all of the ideas and suggestions over the course of his term. We took on some big projects like the Ag Event Center and the Holthus Convention Center, and countless other projects and events. He was also there when the York water tower was first painted. Craig Heskett from York State Bank has been appointed to fill Gary’s position. Thanks again, Gary!
Two weeks ago, Sister Susan and Nephew Trey ventured to the Hastings and Grand Island area for a wildlife fix. First stop was the Bigfoot Crossroads of America Museum and Research Center so that both of them could hear the actual stories from Harriett herself. We had her undivided attentions as we were the only ones there at that point in the morning. I think we got the “special” tour including all of the high points, and some new displays, in the form of braided windsocks, all the way from Oregon. It was, as always, a great 2-hour experience. Her annual Bigfoot Conference will be held Friday and Saturday, April 23-24 in Hastings at the Chautauqua Park Pavillion, 2219 West Fifth Street. To get more information, and purchase your tickets by PayPal go to www.nebraskabigfoot museum.com. I also have flyers at the office.
Something new that I learned from her is that her dad, Harry Graham went all the way to Chicago in 1939 to get a patent/copyright for his recipe for Yum Yums. Now, growing up, that was the same thing that our mom called her recipe for Sloppy Joes, as I’m finding out that so many other moms of the era called their Sloppy Joes. I had no idea that anyone had patented or trademarked a recipe for this, but it turns out to be a very special and popular recipe . . . so special that she still hasn’t shared the recipe with me! Harry and his wife Murl, Harriett’s parents, ran a little ice cream place called the Iceberg in downtown Hastings for many years, and the Yum Yums were a favorite. At that time a quart malt was 5 cents, and the Yum Yums were 15 cents. It’s an interesting bit of history . . . who knew!
After our tour of the museum and lunch, we took the Platte River road from west of Doniphan to the Alda/Juniata Road, and were not disappointed. It was mid-afternoon and there were at least 4,000-5,000 cranes either in the fields or flying over to land. We pulled off to side of the road, so that my nephew could watch them for the first time. We could not have timed it better as we were rewarded with the sighting of a pure white whooping crane in the middle of one of the fields . . . definitely not something you get to see very often. It was a good day for making memories!
There should still be 2-3 weeks remaining of prime crane viewing.
For your calendars:
April 18 . . . Nebraska Bridal Show~Holthus Convention Center ($5.00 admission fee)
April 24-25 . . . Mid-Plains Fiber Fair~York County Fairgrounds Cornerstone Ag Events Center (Free admission & parking)
April 24-25 . . . Crossroads Junk & Vintage Market~Holthus Convention Center ($5.00 admission fee at door, children under 12 free.)
May 2 . . . Annual Boy Scout Auction~York County Fairgrounds Cornerstone Ag Event Center 11:32 am