What about Bob?: Locals noted, awarded and appreciated

The Nebraska Tourism Commission has just announced the 2021 Nebraska Passport Program stops, and this year Goody Pop located at 113 East Sixth Street in Downtown York has been named as one of the official designated locations. If you haven’t already followed that awesome popcorn smell inside their store, you really need to make a stop. The offer a huge variety flavors, both sweet and savory, and in some cases both. One of my new favorites is the Maple Bacon (of course!) resulting in a deep caramel-like corn with a hint of salty bacon. I’m a fan of the Everything on a Bagel flavor as well as the Birthday Cake, Mediterranean Herb and Butter Rum. Every time I stop in, they have another new exotic flavor to temp my taste buds. It never hurts that I’m a very willing guinea pig when it comes to volunteering to sample a new concoction from the back. Make this one of your regular stops for every day or every week. Congratulations to the Bergs and Goody Pop for being named to the 2021 Nebraska Passport Program!