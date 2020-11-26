What about Bob?: Keep the cheer here during the holidays

I really like this year’s holiday slogan for the York Chamber of Commerce, thanks to a very clever suggestion by a downtown retailer. The Chamber is encouraging everyone to “KEEP THE CHEER HERE!” this holiday season. With current emphasis on avoiding crowds, many of our local businesses saw this as an opportunity to promote their safe shopping environments. Offering special Sunday hours during the holiday shopping season is one way that several businesses have found to be a solution. By having more time options available, businesses can enhance the comfort of patrons, and allow stores to still offer the outstanding customer service that we have all come to enjoy. At this point, this is a list of participating local businesses: 16th Street Car Wash, Cellular Advantage/US Cellular, Ginny’s Hallmark, GoodyPop, Kirtsey’s Clothing & Boutique, Lichti TV, Appliance and Furniture Center, McNeill Floral, Mr Dukes Mercantile, The Flower Box, The Lockbox, The Trading Post, Wessels Living History Farm, York Ace Hardware, York Orschlen Farm & Home, York Tractor Supply and York Walmart. More details on their hours and links to their pages can be found on the Chamber website at: www.yorkchamber.org
Please shop locally and “KEEP THE CHEER HERE!”
Santa will be in York on Saturday from 10 a.m.- noon in front of the York Chamber Office. He will be available for photos and to check those all important naughty and nice lists as there’s still time to improve your standings at home with Mom and Dad!
This might be just close to the last call for orders of holiday stollen bread and cinnamon bread for our annual bread run to Sehnert’s Bakery in McCook. Departure day will be on December 7, barring any bad weather, so you may want to place your orders soon. Stollen bread is $14/loaf and cinnamon bread is $5.25/loaf. Matt bakes all of our bread orders the same morning that we make the trip, so everything is as fresh as it can possibly be. Loaves are available the next day for pick-up or delivery if you are unable to get out. Your orders may be placed by calling me at 402-362-4575 or 402-363-1240, or stopping by the York County Visitors Bureau Office at 601 N. Lincoln Avenue. Pre-payment for all orders is appreciated!
The SOUPLESS SOUPER Soup Sale Fundraiser for the Kilgore Memorial Library continues through the holidays. Because of the COVID virus, we were unable to host one of our most popular events this fall. Monetary donations may be made in place of soups either purchased or donated, to the Friends of the Library. There are several categories of gifting, and all donors will be recognized on a display at the library. The Giving Tree is also up and ready to go as well. All proceeds will be used for additional special programs, speakers, equipment, materials, supplies, and books at Kilgore Memorial Library. Donations may be dropped off here at my office at the Visitors Bureau, or mailed to Kilgore Memorial Library.
2021 Friends of the Library memberships are also available at $10 each.
Look for the FOL SOUPER Soup Sale to return in November 2021!
Several inquiries have been made about how Cletus, the Devil Cat, is coping with a tree covered in lights and very fragile glass ornaments. This is the second year we have had to deal with him and his threatening long-armed reach with razor sharp claws swiping away. Last year it was a novel, new, tempting toy, but this year he hasn’t shown much attention. That is, except for in the middle of the night when I wake up to the sound of a glass ball being batted across the hardwood floor, and rolling who knows where! The only words he really knows are “eat” and “outside,” so the threat of Santa not stopping has absolutely no effect on him in the least. His stocking will still hang by the chimney with care, but empty . . . very empty!
Happy Thanksgiving wishes to all of you and your families as we celebrate smaller and safely!
For your calendars:
November 28 . . . Small Business Saturday~Citywide
December 1 . . . York High School One Act Play presents “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder”~York High School Theater Free School & Public Performance 2:30 & 8:00 pm
December 1-January 2 . . . First Annual Wessels Living History Farm Christmas Cruise~Wessels Living History Farm
December 3 . . . 3rd Annual Project Grow’s Free Winter Workshop hosted by Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District~Holthus Convention Center 9:00 am-3:00 pm. (Register by November 25th at www.upperbigblue.org/winterworkshop or by calling 402-362-6601.)
