What about Bob?: Keep the cheer here during the holidays

Several inquiries have been made about how Cletus, the Devil Cat, is coping with a tree covered in lights and very fragile glass ornaments. This is the second year we have had to deal with him and his threatening long-armed reach with razor sharp claws swiping away. Last year it was a novel, new, tempting toy, but this year he hasn’t shown much attention. That is, except for in the middle of the night when I wake up to the sound of a glass ball being batted across the hardwood floor, and rolling who knows where! The only words he really knows are “eat” and “outside,” so the threat of Santa not stopping has absolutely no effect on him in the least. His stocking will still hang by the chimney with care, but empty . . . very empty!