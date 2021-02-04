What about Bob?: General Knowledge answers unveiled

Paul Swan, once internationally hailed as “The Most Beautiful Man in the World” is a very interesting character. Born in 1883, and the oldest of six children, he and his family moved to Crab Orchard, Nebraska at the age of six where he was raised on a Midwestern farm in a family dominated by a rigidly Methodist mother. Artistic and creative, and getting little support at home, he had no use for the hard work of farm life and left home at the age of 15. He adopted a bohemian lifestyle, making it to Chicago, and eventually landing in New York City where he became a successful portrait painter and sculptor as well as an actor, poet and a leading interpreter of classical dance, for which he is best known. He married, and was the father of two daughters. He hobnobbed with the rich and famous around the globe. Arthur Hammerstein advertised Swan as “a reincarnated Greek God,” and George and Ira Gershwin celebrated his beauty in their musical Funny Face. He sculpted busts of John F. Kennedy and Willa Cather, who’s head is on display at the Nebraska State Capitol. His artwork is on display at MONA (Museum of Nebraska Art) and in galleries and museums all over the world. He passed away in 1972 at the age of 89 in New York City, was cremated and buried in a coffee can in the family plot at Crab Orchard, largely forgotten by most everyone, including family.