What about Bob?: General Knowledge answers unveiled

For those of you waiting on pins and needles for the solutions to my last column’s General Knowledge questions, here are your correct answers:
(1) What female athlete ran on the boys’ track team at McCook High School her freshman year because there was no girls’ track team? Answer: Carol Nunally Countryman
(2) Who was the only heavyweight boxing champion of the world born in Nebraska? Answer: Max Baer
(3) What Nebraska town hosts the Popcorn Days celebration every summer? Answer: North Loup
(4) Of these four patriotic-sounding creeks, Trueblood Creek, Council Creek, Flag Creek and Independence Creek, which one is not listed in the Nebraska Atlas and Gazetteer? Answer: Flag Creek in Harlan County
(5) Tom Osborne played for what professional football team? Answer: Washington Redskins
(6) True or false? More than half of the sugar produced in the United States comes from sugar beets. Answer: True
(7) Who was the world-famous dancer and artist from Crab Orchard that became known as the “Most Beautiful Man in the World?” Answer: Paul Swan
(8) With the sign still up and everything, 2523 Farnam Street in Omaha is a rare surviving former dealership for what bygone car company founded by Robert Hupp? Answer: The Hupmobile
(9) True or false? The now famous crop-dusting scene in Alfred Hitchcock’s North by Northwest was filmed in Nebraska. Answer: Sadly, no. The cornfield used in the filming was certainly not a good representation of a typical field of what Nebraska corn looks like, and they also would not have been dusting it when the field was dry and ready to pick.
(10) Who originated the Kool-Aid Days Celebration in Hastings and successfully lobbied to have the beverage named Nebraska’s official soft drink? Answer: York’s own Todd Kirshenbaum
A couple of side-notes to the above questions:
Max Baer was, unfortunately, no relation to Cub Baer who was the previous owner of Baer Furniture Store in York. To be sure, I double-checked with Jeanne Baer, Cub’s daughter in Lincoln. She said she wishes it were true, and that she has been asked that question many times in the past, but the boxing champ is of no relation.
Paul Swan, once internationally hailed as “The Most Beautiful Man in the World” is a very interesting character. Born in 1883, and the oldest of six children, he and his family moved to Crab Orchard, Nebraska at the age of six where he was raised on a Midwestern farm in a family dominated by a rigidly Methodist mother. Artistic and creative, and getting little support at home, he had no use for the hard work of farm life and left home at the age of 15. He adopted a bohemian lifestyle, making it to Chicago, and eventually landing in New York City where he became a successful portrait painter and sculptor as well as an actor, poet and a leading interpreter of classical dance, for which he is best known. He married, and was the father of two daughters. He hobnobbed with the rich and famous around the globe. Arthur Hammerstein advertised Swan as “a reincarnated Greek God,” and George and Ira Gershwin celebrated his beauty in their musical Funny Face. He sculpted busts of John F. Kennedy and Willa Cather, who’s head is on display at the Nebraska State Capitol. His artwork is on display at MONA (Museum of Nebraska Art) and in galleries and museums all over the world. He passed away in 1972 at the age of 89 in New York City, was cremated and buried in a coffee can in the family plot at Crab Orchard, largely forgotten by most everyone, including family.
Let me know how you did on your answers . . . I would be interested to know how y’all did!
The first big event of 2021 to take place, since COVID one year ago, will be the York Home & Garden Show, set for Febr. 19-20 at the Holthus Convention Center. The Chamber staff has been working hard to make adjustments necessary to allow attendees and exhibitors alike to be comfortable throughout both days of the show. More information to follow.
New arrivals at the office last Friday were 10 cases of the 2021 Nebraska State Travel Guides. Stop in at your convenience, and we will fix you up with your very own complimentary copy.
The 2021 Experience York magazine is also in, as subscribers got an advance copy in Tuesday’s York News-Times Advantage section. By the first of next week, we should have plenty of available copies at the office to distribute free of charge.
A change at our office . . . Therese Swanson, who has been the face of the York Community Foundation for the past five years, is retiring and moving to Omaha with her husband Don. All of us here will miss her sharing her space with our offices. Her replacement does not come from too far away . . . in fact, just a few feet to the east as Kristie Richert, Chamber administrative assistant moved her coat and hat two offices down. All the best to Therese as she moves on to her newest chapter, and congratulations to Kristie in her new position . . . I’m so glad that you’re still in the building!