What about Bob?: Gardening time is here, stuff is going in the ground

Being a devout follower of the Farmer’s Almanac, and respecting the advice from the thousands of farmers and gardeners before me, Good Friday was potato planting day. I added blood meal to my mix of sand, compost and dirt, and carefully planted my heeled-over seed potatoes in my planting tubs. The tubs have been a great addition for the spuds . . . so much easier to pull them up than to bend over and dig them up with a big potato fork. For new potatoes, all I have to do is reach in and feel under the mixture and get what I need to fry up, or cream with peas. Nothing like homegrown spuds.
Five different varieties of onion plants are in the ground, along with carrots and cabbages. If any of the produce plunderers/thieves are reading this, I am not saying where I am planting them. I may plant one plant here and another one somewhere else just to frustrate you, and keep those Dutch Flatheads safe until I am ready to harvest them. Maybe I need to team up with Melanie Wilkinson.
As anxious as I am with the first warm-weather days rolling in, I have to pace myself and not get too carried away too early. Some things will just have to wait a couple more weeks.
Congratulations to Vicki Northrop, director at Wessels Living History Farm, her staff and Nancy Davidson from J & R Heating, on the hugely successful Easter Egg Helicopter Drop on April 3. Between 2,000-3,000 people were in attendance for the launching of 10,000 air-borne eggs for three different age groups. Other events included everything from pony rides to dancing to music. I think this may have exceeded all expectations. It was a great day and a great new event. Well done!
Speaking of Wessels, Vicki has some exciting plans for an addition to Wessels Farm with the construction of a new building which will be used for educational classes for school and other groups on a year-round basis. That education was very much a part of what Dave Wessels’ mission was for creating the farm. Thanks to a very generous initial donation from Kelly and Virginia Holthus, and some grants, they are ready to start construction very soon, with the hopes of being able to utilize the new building by late fall. Donations are still being accepted for this great educational opportunity. Contact Vicki Northrop at Wessels Living History Farm for more information.
2021 Nebraska Passports will be here soon. I have been promised they will be here within the next week. As soon as I have them in hand, I will let you know in this column, and have Todd put it in his columns, as well. Everyone is chomping at the bit to get out on the road and do some traveling around, and we want to do our part by distributing the new 2021 Passports. Be patient and stay tuned.
Next weekend we will be hosting the second group of tour operators in as many weeks. Over a year ago, we were scheduled to host 12-15 operators, but then COVID hit, and, like everything else, trips were postponed, or cancelled altogether. Slowly, but surely, we are returning to providing the information necessary to help these folks planning bus tour destinations to the York County area. The last visiting operator was very impressed with Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park, Wessels Living History Farm, Clayton Museum of Ancient History and Chances ‘R’ Restaurant and Lounge, and would like to possibly do a day of history or a faith-based tour in York County, which is exactly what we’ve been pitching for the last couple of years. I hope our time with them pays off.
For your calendars:
April 17 . . . York Spring Vendor Show~York City Auditorium 9:00 am-2:00 pm (Free admission)
April 18 . . . Nebraska Bridal Show~Holthus Convention Center ($5.00 admission fee)
April 19 . . . York High School Honors Night~York High School Theater 7:00 pm
April 20 . . . York Chamber and YCDC’s Lunch & Learn “The Total Experience”~Holthus Convention Center 12:00 pm (Call Hannah at 362-5531 for more information.)
April 23 . . . “2020” Business After Hours Salute to Educators~ Chances ‘R’ Tommy- Suz Beer Garden 5:00-7:00 pm
April 24-25 . . . Mid-Plains Fiber Fair~York County Fairgrounds Cornerstone Ag Events Center (Free admission & parking.)
April 24 & 25 . . . Crossroads Junk & Vintage Market~Holthus Convention Center ($5.00 admission fee at door, children under 12 free.)
May 2 . . . Fine Arts Fiesta~Chances ‘R’ 6:00 pm
May 2 . . . Annual Boy Scout Auction~York County Fairgrounds Cornerstone Ag Events Center 11:32 am start
May 6 . . . Wessels Living History Farm opens to the public
May 9 . . . York High School Baccalaureate~York High School Theater 7:00 pm
May 11 . . . York Middle School/York High School Spring Band Concert~York High School Theater 7:00 pm
May 13-14 . . . York High School Spring Play~York High School Theater 7:00 pm
May 16 . . . York High School Graduation~York City Auditorium 2:00 pm
May 23 . . . “Local Voices of Pacifism” Exhibit Grand Opening~Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park