What about Bob?: Gardening time is here, stuff is going in the ground

Speaking of Wessels, Vicki has some exciting plans for an addition to Wessels Farm with the construction of a new building which will be used for educational classes for school and other groups on a year-round basis. That education was very much a part of what Dave Wessels’ mission was for creating the farm. Thanks to a very generous initial donation from Kelly and Virginia Holthus, and some grants, they are ready to start construction very soon, with the hopes of being able to utilize the new building by late fall. Donations are still being accepted for this great educational opportunity. Contact Vicki Northrop at Wessels Living History Farm for more information.

2021 Nebraska Passports will be here soon. I have been promised they will be here within the next week. As soon as I have them in hand, I will let you know in this column, and have Todd put it in his columns, as well. Everyone is chomping at the bit to get out on the road and do some traveling around, and we want to do our part by distributing the new 2021 Passports. Be patient and stay tuned.