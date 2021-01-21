What about Bob?: Event success and The St. Catherine’s Campbell-Sautter Caper

Yes, a little red-haired bundle of joy (?) was delivered to my parents on this day at St. Catherine’s Hospital in McCook. Things got off to a strange start when one of my good friends, Laura Campbell, who was also born on January 22nd, and I were briefly switched at birth and taken to the wrong moms in the wrong rooms. I like to refer to it as The St. Catherine’s Campbell-Sautter Caper. It was, as I said, a brief event as all it took was one diaper change to notice the babies were not in the company of their respective mothers. Gloria had me, and Margie had little Laura. Rumor has it that they were both satisfied with the switch, but Mr. Campbell didn’t think it was nearly as good a deal as my dad was getting, so back I went to Margie. It’s been good fodder for lots of stories and laughs over the years.