What about Bob?: Event success and The St. Catherine’s Campbell-Sautter Caper

Some very deserving folks were honored Tuesday night at the annual Chamber Banquet held at the Holthus Convention Center. This year’s categories and recipients include:
Dr. Mark Moore Entrepreneurial Award (York College PBL Club): Bill and Lorraine Grenfell/York Runzas
Community Service Award: Four Corners Health Department
Focus on York Award: Peyton, Parker Lane Playground/Paul and Alisha Jaekel, Brian and April McDaniel, Chad and Julie Hoffman
Chamber Service Award: Terri Carlson/Holthus Convention Center
Hometown Hero: Ronda Clark/PA-C Urgent Care of York
Outstanding Women-Owned Business Award: Sheri Price/The Personal Touch
Outstanding Small Business Award: Harlow Homes
Business Hall of Fame “Legends” Award: York College
Thanks to Madonna and her staff of Kristie, Hannah and Rhonda at the York Chamber for all of their time and hard work to put on a very nice, socially-distanced evening for all attending. Thanks also to Kerry’s of McCool for a wonderful meal, and congratulations to all of the recipients of Tuesday night’s awards . . . well-deserved!
The end of January heralds the beginning of February which means the annual Sandhill crane migration is just a few short weeks away. The good thing with the pandemic is that is hasn’t affected the birds, they will be here right on schedule, starting towards the last week of February. Over three quarters of the world’s population of Sandhill cranes will make the Platte River Valley their destination for 4-6 weeks to rest and refuel on their migration north to their breeding grounds in Canada, Alaska and Siberia. They arrive from far-flung wintering grounds in northern Mexico, New Mexico and Texas needing to restore fat reserves for their long trip north, putting on nearly 10 percent of their body weight.
The other great part of taking in this annual event is that it’s one thing your whole family can do together and safely, socially distanced outside in the fresh, clean Nebraska air. The birds can be observed from wildlife viewing centers (reservations required for the blinds) or from the sides of many of the country roads in the area. Please do not pull off along Interstate 80 to try and watch.
They join the millions of other migratory birds that visit each spring, making it truly one of the greatest wildlife spectacles on the continent.
Stop in the Visitors Bureau’s Office for your free copy of Central Nebraska Wildlife Viewing Guide or go to NebraskaFlyway.com for more information.
Since we’ve now hit the cold months of winter, it might be time to warm things up, and amaze and astound you with some more Nebraska trivia! See how well you do without Googling. Good luck!
General Knowledge:
(1) What female athlete ran on the boys’ track team at McCook High School her freshman year because there was no girls’ team?
(2) The only heavyweight boxing champion of the world born in Nebraska was?
(3) What Nebraska town hosts the Popcorn Days celebration every summer?
(4) Of these four patriotic-sounding creeks, Trueblood Creek, Council Creek, Flag Creek and Independence Creek, which one is not listed in the Nebraska Atlas and Gazetteer?
(5) Tom Osborne played for what professional football team?
(6) True or false? More than half of the sugar produced in the United States comes from sugar beets.
(7) Who was the world-famous dancer and artist from Crab Orchard that became known as the “Most Beautiful Man in the World?”
(8) With the sign still up and everything, 2523 Farnam Street in Omaha is a rare surviving former dealership for what bygone car company founded by Robert Hupp?
(9) True or false? The now-famous crop-dusting scene in Alfred Hitchcock’s North by Northwest was filmed in Nebraska.
(10)Who originated the Kool-Aid Days Celebration in Hastings and lobbied to have the beverage named Nebraska’s official soft drink?
Answers will appear in my next column on Feb. 5.
Yes, a little red-haired bundle of joy (?) was delivered to my parents on this day at St. Catherine’s Hospital in McCook. Things got off to a strange start when one of my good friends, Laura Campbell, who was also born on January 22nd, and I were briefly switched at birth and taken to the wrong moms in the wrong rooms. I like to refer to it as The St. Catherine’s Campbell-Sautter Caper. It was, as I said, a brief event as all it took was one diaper change to notice the babies were not in the company of their respective mothers. Gloria had me, and Margie had little Laura. Rumor has it that they were both satisfied with the switch, but Mr. Campbell didn’t think it was nearly as good a deal as my dad was getting, so back I went to Margie. It’s been good fodder for lots of stories and laughs over the years.