What About Bob?: Cauliflower confusion

Speaking of garden produce thievery, I noticed on an email from our NRD contact regarding all of our garden plots, that several other gardeners had reported losses of some of their items. I guess it’s good to know that at least I am not the only one, but I know how they feel going to all that time and work, only to find that someone else has selfishly reaped the reward. I think a 10-foot tall electrified fence with 100,000 volts, surrounding all of the plots would be a good deterrent!

On the topic of garden produce, the pumpkins that I carefully tended all summer, are in their temporary position in the front of the house. I did not have the best of luck with pumpkins this year, I did raise a few different varieties, as well as gourds. I’m pretty sure that some of them cross-pollinated, because there are a couple that I don’t ever recall seeing pictures of in any catalogue. The colors look like gourds, but they are the size of pumpkins. Who knows what some of those bees were doing back there when they finally discovered the big yellow blossoms?