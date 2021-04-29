What about Bob? Big Foot adventures abound

Last weekend, I attend my first-ever annual Bigfoot Conference in Hastings that Harriett McFeely, owner and operator of the Bigfoot Museum and Research Center has put together for the last five years. Both Friday and Saturday mornings started out a little chilly in the outdoor Chautauqua Park Pavilion, but soon warmed with up the sharing of research and real-life experiences of all of the guest speakers.
They ranged from the She-Squatchers (women searching for Bigfoot) to Ken Gerhard (cryptozoologist, researcher and author, who is a frequent contributor to all of the Bigfoot shows, Ancient Aliens and The Unexplained on the Travel and History Channels.) Also, the special keynote speaker was Dr. Igor Burtsev from Moscow, Russia, an anthropologist, life-long Bigfoot researcher, author and a world-renowned authority in Bigfoot.
There were about 250 “Squatch” enthusiasts in attendance from all over Nebraska and other states as far away as California, Oregon and Florida. It was a very eclectic group. What amazed me were the number of speakers and researchers who hailed from Colorado, specifically the Estes Park and Bailey areas. I never thought of Estes as being a center for Bigfoot research, but the three guys in attendance that I spoke with, have their own areas (secret, of course) that they claim has multi-generational groups of 10 or more individuals who have had interactions with them. One gentleman told me he has established enough trust with one of the older males to get close enough to his face where he could reach up and pick his nose. There is also a juvenile will play hide and seek with the “gifting” of items back and forth. I would NEVER attempt to pick a Bigfoot’s nose, but it would be an amazing sight to see if anyone has actually gotten that close.
The other highlight was a group that was there serving Yum Yums from Harriett’s mother’s own copyrighted recipe. They were excellent and nothing like the ones I make. Despite all of the compliments I heaped upon Harriett and her mother, she is not budging in her forever pledge to not share the recipe. I will not give up just yet!
Our tourism business has already started to pick up and fill our lodging properties. Last weekend alone, there were lines of people from the baseball/softball tournaments, antique show and Fiber Fair all clamoring to grab a bite to eat. Chances ‘R’ had lines out the front door, with hungry folks sitting on the sidewalk waiting their turn, due to staffing shortages. Unfortunately, the same is true with many of the other dining venues across town. Hours have been cut, and some are only doing drive-through, mostly because of staffing issues. Businesses are short on frontline staff, waiters and waitress, bus people and cooks. If you are looking for work, and ready to get back into the workforce, please consider your food industry and lodging property folks. They are looking for you!
Firecracker Frenzy is just around the corner, and July will be here all too soon. The York Ambassadors have teamed up with the York Chamber to help raise funds for the spectacular Fireworks display on the 3rd of July. So many people assume that this event is funded by the city, which is not true. It is funded only by donations from businesses and individuals in York and the surrounding area. If we want it to continue putting this annual event on, we need the public to donate. It costs approximately $1,000 per minute to produce this professional show. . . so the 25-minute display we all enjoy runs $25,000. Ambassadors have been helping to contact Chamber members about their interest in contributing to the cause. We are not quite there with the $25,000 goal, so we are asking you help in continuing this great celebration. There are also very cool Frenzy t-shirts available starting at $20.00 each. Donations of any amount will gladly be accepted at the York Chamber of Commerce Office or online at yorkchamber.org Thank you in advance.
I see another columnist on Tuesday referred to “someone” driving like a maniac, taking a corner at 90 miles an hour, upsetting a crockpot of nacho cheese dip into a bag in which it was carefully covered. “Someone” does not drive like a maniac, and very carefully turned the corner at 10 miles an hour or less. The crockpot was too full to begin with and dangerously unbalanced. Had “Someone Else” left a big bag of chips inside the other bag, it would have stabilized it, and kept it from tumbling over. But . . . that did not happen after “Someone” had originally packed it that way. “Someone Else” repacked it for some unknown reason. “Someone Else” had several choice words for “Someone”, even accusing him of deliberately sabotaging the delicious cheese dip. “Someone” would be more than happy to let “Someone Else” drive next time!
Get your vaccines, and get out and celebrate National Tourism Week May 2-8! Plan a stop at Goody Pop, York County’s Nebraska Passport stop for 2021!
For your calendars:
May 1 . . . York College Commencement~York College Campbell Activity Center
May 2 . . . Annual Boy Scout Auction~York County Fairgrounds Cornerstone Ag Events Center 11:32 am start
May 3 . . . York High School Fine Arts Fiesta~Chances ‘R’ 6:00 pm
May 3-7 . . . Small Business Week
May 4 . . . York Chamber’s Let’s Connect~York Country Club 9:00-10:30 am
May 6 . . . VIBE at FIVE~Advance Services Inc. 4:30-6:30 pm
May 6 . . . Wessels Living History Farm opens to the public
May 7 . . . York High School All-Sports Banquet~York City Auditorium 6:00 pm
May 9 . . . York High School Baccalaureate~York High School Theater 7:00 pm
May 11 . . . York Middle School/York High School Spring Band Concert~York High School Theater 7:00 pm
May 13-14 . . . York High School Spring Play~York High School Theater7:00 pm
May 16 . . . York High School Graduation~York City Auditorium 2:00 pm
May 23 . . . “Local Voices of Pacifism” Exhibit Grand Opening~Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park