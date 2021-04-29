What about Bob? Big Foot adventures abound

The other highlight was a group that was there serving Yum Yums from Harriett’s mother’s own copyrighted recipe. They were excellent and nothing like the ones I make. Despite all of the compliments I heaped upon Harriett and her mother, she is not budging in her forever pledge to not share the recipe. I will not give up just yet!

Our tourism business has already started to pick up and fill our lodging properties. Last weekend alone, there were lines of people from the baseball/softball tournaments, antique show and Fiber Fair all clamoring to grab a bite to eat. Chances ‘R’ had lines out the front door, with hungry folks sitting on the sidewalk waiting their turn, due to staffing shortages. Unfortunately, the same is true with many of the other dining venues across town. Hours have been cut, and some are only doing drive-through, mostly because of staffing issues. Businesses are short on frontline staff, waiters and waitress, bus people and cooks. If you are looking for work, and ready to get back into the workforce, please consider your food industry and lodging property folks. They are looking for you!