The 2020 York County Fair, “Our 20/20 Vision,” is being held in a modified form August 7-9 at the York County Fairgrounds, and it’s supposed to be a beautiful weekend weather-wise.
The following is the schedule of events being planned:
Friday . . . 4-H FFA and open class buildings open 5-9 p.m., Bush Pullers Tractor Pull starts at 6:30 p.m., free outdoor family movie at dusk, numerous food trucks
Saturday . . . Car show at 3 p.m., 4-H FFA and open class buildings open 5-9 p.m., Figure 8 races at 6:30 p.m., numerous food trucks
Sunday . . . Antique tractor pull starts at 11 a.m.
For more updated information, please go to the fair’s website at: www.yorkcountyfair.com.
None of us had any idea that celebrating York and York County’s 150th Birthday would take on the look that it will have for this year. The Chamber and staff have been presented with a multitude of challenges with COVID-19 as preparations and planning for this annual community celebration has continued since last September. Believe me, Madonna and crew have been working overtime in order to put this event on for all of us.
Should a decision be made that Yorkfest is NOT going to able to take place because of safety concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chamber will communicate that decision through local media outlets, social media @yorkchamber and on their website at yorkchamber.org. Please check those as dates of the events approach.
Participating businesses and organizations are open and looking forward to celebrating York’s big birthday with you. They will continue to operate within the directed guidelines all while being great hosts to members of the community. The desire of all of us is to safely celebrate our amazing community using the guidelines that have been provided. Hopefully, everyone will find activities that you and all of your family can safely and comfortably enjoy.
A schedule of events will appear in my next column on August 21.
The Yorkfest Royalty Committee will be hosting the Yorkfest Coronation Luncheon where the 2020 Yorkfest King and Queen will be announced. Returning to its previous format, this will be the first Yorkfest Coronation Luncheon since 2016. Emcee for the coronation will be 2016 Yorkfest King, and York High School Ag Instructor, Jason Hirschfeld. The 2019 Yorkfest King and Queen, Jerome and LeVauna Weisman, will present the 2020 royalty. The York Chamber will be taking reservations for the Coronation Luncheon to be held at the York Country Club on September 11 at noon. Cost of the meal is $15, and may be paid with cash, check or credit card. Please call 402-362-5531 between now and September 4 to make reservations.
Harriett McFeely, The Bigfoot Lady, and owner/operator of the Bigfoot Crossroads of America Museum and Research Center in Hastings, has been in contact. She is working on getting his new display ready for the public. Mid-September looks to be her announcement date. Because of an increase in reported sightings in a multi-county area close to us, she is requesting that anyone who has had any sightings or reports of unusual, unexplained happenings to please give her a call at 402-705-0000. Currently she is doing research for another book she is writing, and is looking for more information to add to it, even if it occurred many years back. One thing she emphasized is that you may remain completely anonymous. I have already received a couple first-hand accounts that have been sent on to her. It would be interesting to see how many more reports are out there.
For your calendars:
Aug. 7-9 -- York County Fair - York County Fairgrounds
Aug. 13 -- York Farmers Market - Kilgore Memorial Library
Aug. 20 -- York Farmers Market - Kilgore Memorial Library
Aug. 27 -- York Farmers Market - Kilgore Memorial Library
Sept. 10-12 -- Annual YORKFEST Celebration . . . Citywide
