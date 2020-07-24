My new friend, Harriett McFeely, The Bigfoot Lady, and owner and operator of the Bigfoot Crossroads of America Museum and Research Center in Hastings, has been in touch and will hopefully have some exciting news very soon regarding a potential new exhibit that is garnering a lot of interest from experts across the country.
She explained in detail what it involves, and it is a very, very exciting project represented by evidence found right here in Nebraska. A dedication is planned for later on in the fall, and we were lucky enough to score an invitation to it. She’s not quite ready to make any announcements just quite yet as details are being worked out, but believe me, when Harriett gives me the green light, I will share it here. Stay tuned!
Last weekend was a busy, busy time in York. The annual Chamber Ambassador Golf Tournament was held Friday at the York Country Club, followed by Balloon Days and ESI Camp Sales on Saturday. Mother Nature kept the rain away, but more than made up for it with two of the hottest, most humid days she could throw our way. We grilled up hot dogs and tried our best to stay hydrated while serving the golfers. Good job York Chamber Staff and YCDC Staff!
This year’s Yorkshire Playhouse Children’s Theatre Production of “A Walk Through the Fairytale Forest,” will take on a very authentic look as it will be moving outdoors in the fresh air of Beaver Creek Trails on July 24-26. COVID-19 almost cancelled this favorite summer show, but creativity kicked in, re-writing and editing were done, and arrangements were made to move this show to an outdoor setting. Directing is John Baker II, and he has a great production planned for the audiences. More information on times and tickets can be found at yorkshireplayhouse.com
Pirate Jim’s Treasure Hunt took on an expanded look this year. In recognition of both York and York County’s 150th anniversaries, we kicked in $500 more to make the York Treasure Hunt a total of $1,500. Then that sneaky Pirate Jim also hid medallions, worth $150 each, in the other communities of York County. I heard that the first one was found a little after 3 a.m. on Saturday, and all were found by 8:15 a.m.! Congratulations to all to the finders of the medallions, and thanks to the York News-Times and Pirate Jim!
The 2020 York County Fair, “Our 20/20 Vision,” will be held in a modified form on Aug/ 6-9 at the York County Fairgrounds. The following is the schedule of events being planned:
Thursday -- drive-thru Pork BBQ 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Friday -- 4-H FFA & Open Class Buildings open 5 - 9 p.m., Bush Pullers Tractor Pull starts at 6:30 p.m., Free Outdoor Family Movie at dusk, numerous food trucks
Saturday -- Car Show at 3 p.m., 4-H FFA & Open Class Buildings open 5 - 9 p.m., Figure 8 Races (Grandstand) at 6:30 p.m., numerous food trucks
Sunday -- Antique Tractor Pull starts at 11 a.m.
For more up-to-date information please go to the fair’s website at www.yorkcountyfair.com
The Yorkfest Royalty Committee will be hosting the Yorkfest Coronation Luncheon where the 2020 Yorkfest King and Queen will be announced. This will be the first Yorkfest Coronation Luncheon since 2016. Emcee for the coronation will be 2016 Yorkfest King and York High School Ag instructor, Jason Hirschfeld. The 2019 Yorkfest King and Queen, Jerome and LeVauna Weismann, will present the 2020 royalty. The York Chamber office will take reservations for the coronation luncheon to be held at York Country Club on Sept. 11 at noon. Cost of the meal is $15, and may be paid with cash, check or credit card. Please call 402-362-5531 between now and September 4th to make reservations
For your calendars:
July 25 - 26 -- Yorkshire Playhouse Children’s Theatre Production of “A Walk Through the Fairytale Forest” - Beaver Creek Trail, yorkshireplayhouse.com for more information on times and ticket availability.
July 24 – Aug. 18 -- York Adopt-A-Pet Virtual Run/Walk Fur Luv
July 25 -- York Citywide Garage Sales
July 28 -- Henderson Farmer’s Market - Henderson City Park 5 - 7 p.m.
July 30 -- York Farmers Market - Kilgore Memorial Library 5 - 7 p.m.
Aug. 3 -- Henderson Farmer’s Market - Henderson City Park 5 - 7 p.m.
Aug. 6 -- York Farmers Market - York County Fairgrounds 5 - 7 p.m.
Aug. 6-9 -- York County Fair - York County Fairgrounds
Aug. 10 -- Henderson Farmer’s Market - Henderson City Park 5 - 7 p.m.
Aug. 13 -- York Farmers Market - Kilgore Memorial Library 5 - 7 p.m.
