What About Bob? - An unusual, but successful Yorkfest enjoyed by all

Thanks to Madonna and all of her staff at the Chamber for helping to coordinate and put on the annual Yorkfest Celebration despite all of the constraints in place with the COVID-19 pandemic.
It wasn’t an easy task, but they were committed to having something for the York County area to celebrate . . . something to get people out of their houses. After rains earlier in the week, the skies cleared and it was a perfect weekend for the events that were able to be scheduled. Thanks for all of your work.
Congratulations to the 2020-21 Yorkfest Royalty, King Warren Thomas and Queen Irene Duncan, who were announced last Friday to kick off the Yorkfest weekend. The luncheon ceremony format returned to the York Country Club, where the winners were announced after a several month’s-long search for nominees from the York County public, and a vetting process by various committees made up of former Yorkfest royalty. Thanks to Jack Vincent for spearheading the 2020 Yorkfest Coronation Committee, Cornerstone Bank for sponsoring the amazing meal, Marge Steever, Brittany Pohl and Jean Gardner for organizing the luncheon and meal, and Jason Hirschfeld for emceeing the event.
I can’t think of two more deserving individuals to serve as our new royalty. They both have given so much time, work and materials to so many groups and individuals over the years. York is proud of you!
Tuesday was the unveiling of the much-anticipated, new display at the Bigfoot Crossroads of America Museum and Research Center in Hastings. Following several speakers, the building housing the braided American flag from the cemetery in Garrison, Nebraska (Butler County) was opened for public viewing. I have to say, it is an amazing artifact. Various explanations have been put forth as to how this could have occurred, mainly weather related, but wind does not explain the intricate braiding and twilling effects on this flag. In perfect condition, as it had been for the last 29 years when it has been proudly flown only during Memorial Day and Veteran’s Days, it was once again hoisted to half-mast this May 22nd to honor those health care professionals and first responders who have given their service to those suffering from COVID -19. No one else can come up with a logical answer.
The light breeze did not split the stripes in several places, but something else did . . . something with dexterity . . . something with hands and fingers. Braiding can be found not only along the larger, longer pieces, but on pieces as small as two inches in length. Knots at some of the braided ends were very tightly woven in sizes ranging from marbles to tennis balls. Closer examination shows even some of the single threads have been woven together. Even with my tiny little hands, I doubt that I could accomplish the same. If you couple this happening with so many cases of the braiding of horse manes in the area, is it just a coincidence?
I do have a couple photos of the flag if anyone would like to take a look, but it is so much better seen up close in person, with Harriett telling the story.
Thanks to Jim Daro from Garrison who saved the flag that was going to be “retired” with the ceremonial burning of several other flags after last Memorial Day. Jim’s Uncle George Daro originally purchased the flag in 1991 to be used specifically at the Garrison Cemetery twice a year. It can now be safely displayed and viewed by all with an interest in another strange item from our part of Nebraska.
Harriett’s new book, “A Walk on the ‘Weird’ Side in Nebraska”, written specifically about this account and others in our area in central Nebraska, is due out in the next couple of months. I will be anxious to pick a copy up and see the many experiences that have been shared with her.
As Todd had mentioned earlier in the week, we say goodbye to good buddy Evelyn Campbell, who is relocating to the shark and alligator-infested waters, and hurricane-prone area of Florida known as Tampa Bay. Why? Something about a new grandbaby overrides all of those drawbacks, I guess. She was the Yorkfest Queen to my King in 2014, making sure we attended as many events as she could think of within a 100-mile radius! She was keeper of our dogs, Jack and McGee, and Cletus the cat, when we were out of town, and they will miss her too. Our Friday night pitch games will not be quite the same because of her unorthodox playing styles, and when she unleashed them. I, personally, will miss taking her money every weekend . . . well, maybe not EVERY weekend, but just enough that I have a nice IRA built up for retirement!
It’s been fun . . . from her playing Nurse Ev during Todd’s strokes, to hunting for lost teeth in a Freddy’s hamburger bag, to dowsing for graves, there’s never been a dull moment. We never say goodbye, but so long for now. You’ll be back to play pitch another day!
For your calendars:
• Sept. 24 — Last Farmers Market of 2020 - Kilgore Memorial Library
• Sept. 27 — York High School Athletic Booster Club Annual Greg Holoch Memorial Golf Tournament - York Country Club/Noon shotgun start
• Oct. 8 — Annual Sip & Stroll - Downtown York 5 - 7 p.m.
• Oct. 20 — “Let’s Connect” Session - Holthus Convention Center 2:30 - 4 p.m.
• Oct. 28 — Downtown Trick or Treat 3 - 5 p.m.
