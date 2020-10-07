The Ruth Virginia Brown Project

Blue Valley Community Action has gotten some unusual donations over the past years. But, the one that came in over a weekend in November of last year certainly takes the cake.
Monday, November 18, 2019, two of our volunteers who worked with donations came into my office carrying a small cardboard box. Next came the guessing game, challenging me to guess what was inside this 9x7-inch container.
Multiple guesses later with no correct guess given, they revealed the contents. There was a plastic brown box inside of the cardboard box with the cremains of one Ruth Virginia Brown.
Needless to say, I could have guessed what the contents were until the cows came home, and never in a million years would I have guessed the correct answer.
The York police were called. Metz Mortuary was called. Msgr. Reinert with St. Joseph’s Catholic Church was called.
The recommendation was that Blue Valley Community Action hold on to the cremains in hopes that a family member or friend would realize the mistaken donation and claim Ruth Virginia Brown.
It has been nearly a year since we adopted Ruth and I’m hoping that someone who knew her reads this column and steps forward.
If that doesn’t happen, I am working on the next plan of action.
In revisiting Metz Mortuary, Misti Broulette explained that once a body is cremated, he or she can be either buried or scattered. The state of Nebraska states that no further involvement of a licensed funeral director is necessary.
I also visited with Ron Kennedy at Wegner Monuments. He has graciously agreed to donate a beautiful, 16x8 granite marker for Ruth Virginia Brown.
Based on the information on the outside of the container, we do know that she was from California. She was born August 12, 1921. She was cremated in 1991 and her cousin, Iva May Jones, authorized the cremation. Sierra View Memorial Park of Marysville, California was in charge.
Larry Kopsa volunteered his time to conduct an extensive search for any additional clues that could lead us to her family. Sadly, he met with one dead end after another.
Entitled the “Ruth Virginia Brown Project,” his first attempt was to try and locate her obituary. No luck. His next step was to go on-line to Legacy.com where he found 1,268 obituaries for Ruth Virginia Brown or some combination. He reviewed the long list with no success.
Other ideas included a google search, researching area newspapers and trying to locate the cousin listed on the box, all without any success. Leads on Facebook and Truthfinder software all proved to be fruitless.
Blue Valley Community Action would like to respect the remains of Ruth Virginia Brown. If you have any information regarding this cold case, please call 402-362-3516.
In the meanwhile, BVCA is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9-3 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Thursday. We are currently taking donations, please drop off during business hours.
Be happy. Be healthy.
