In revisiting Metz Mortuary, Misti Broulette explained that once a body is cremated, he or she can be either buried or scattered. The state of Nebraska states that no further involvement of a licensed funeral director is necessary.

I also visited with Ron Kennedy at Wegner Monuments. He has graciously agreed to donate a beautiful, 16x8 granite marker for Ruth Virginia Brown.

Based on the information on the outside of the container, we do know that she was from California. She was born August 12, 1921. She was cremated in 1991 and her cousin, Iva May Jones, authorized the cremation. Sierra View Memorial Park of Marysville, California was in charge.

Larry Kopsa volunteered his time to conduct an extensive search for any additional clues that could lead us to her family. Sadly, he met with one dead end after another.

Entitled the “Ruth Virginia Brown Project,” his first attempt was to try and locate her obituary. No luck. His next step was to go on-line to Legacy.com where he found 1,268 obituaries for Ruth Virginia Brown or some combination. He reviewed the long list with no success.