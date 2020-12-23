The logistics of transporting the COVID-19 vaccine

Richard Smith, executive vice president of FedEx, and Wesley Wheeler, UPS’s president for global healthcare, testified about what their companies have done to prepare for one of the biggest logistical challenges in recent memory. As you can imagine, the holidays are the busiest time of the year for shipping companies even in normal times, and during the pandemic there has been a surge in online shopping.

Thankfully, both UPS and FedEx said they have been planning for months to deliver the vaccines along with their regular orders. I was pleased to hear that UPS has hired 100,000 additional employees for peak season, and that FedEx has hired 70,000. The witnesses said they plan to keep many of these workers on well into the new year to handle these additional shipments.

The first vaccines have already been delivered, but shipping volume will only increase throughout the first months of 2021. Operation Warp Speed officials have estimated that roughly 20 million doses will be delivered this month, with 60 million more coming in January and another 100 million in February.