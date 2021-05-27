The highest virtues of men and citizens

Memorial Day is, above all else, about the selflessness of people like Charles Alan Jones. But there is no better way to pay tribute to our fallen heroes than by living out the vibrant community life they fought to protect.

On May 25, the Carry The Load relay team will stop at Omaha National Cemetery as part of their Midwest route, which winds over 4,000 miles through 14 states. Founded in 2011 by former Navy SEALs, Carry The Load sponsors relay teams who travel from city to city, handing off the same American flag to one another, to raise awareness in the weeks leading up to Memorial Day.

Also in Omaha, I am looking forward to participating in Patriotic Productions’ Memorial Day Patriotic Parade and Concert. I am honored to have the chance to walk with 100 Gold Star families from across the country during this moving event. Patriotic Productions’ well-known traveling memorial, Remembering Our Fallen, will also be on display throughout the weekend.

This Memorial Day, I encourage you to take a moment to reflect on what so many of our family, friends, and neighbors gave up to make the American way of life possible. To those who served and to those who are serving today: Thank you.