“The Green Team” saves the day

Blue Valley Community Action continues to monitor the current COVID-19 situation.
In response, we ask that you maintain social distancing and no more than 10 in the store at a time. We have no public restrooms available and while masks are not mandatory, you’re encouraged to wear one into the store and furniture building. We’ll be smiling at you from under our masks which in order to protect our volunteers and staff, we will continue to wear.
Blue Valley’s reduced hours will continue through the month of September. We are open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9-3. The store is closed to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays. We still receive and distribute Walmart food on those mornings and food pantries by appointment the same afternoons.
The furniture building is open the same days as above from 1-3 p.m. We are accepting housewares and furniture only. No clothing please.
I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge a source of food that has come into our store throughout July and August.
The USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box program has provided 60 million boxes for families in need. Cash-Wa Distributing in Kearney plays a major role in the program by shipping around 55,000 food boxes each week.
Blue Valley Community Action hosted the annual Can Care-A-Van last month. We appreciate KOLN/KGIN’s dedication to filling food pantries across central Nebraska.
Of course with the current environment and precautionary measures in place, the event was different this year.
The dynamic duo of Jon and Taryn Vanderford had to do their “Pure Nebraska” show remotely. We enjoyed getting to meet Nicole Griffith, reporter for KOLN/KGIN, who filled in.
But, one thing that was not different this year was the extraordinary efforts of the “Green Team.” The team consists of Stan Green, his children Sheila and Dale, assisted by Jayson Shepard.
According to a recent article written by Jessica Votipka, features editor for the York News-Times, “For 25 sultry summers, the Green team has collected dozens of tons worth of food and logged many, many miles on their red wagon-all to benefit Blue Valley Community Action of York.
“Last year the family collected 4,814 pounds of food. The 2020 round of collections totaled over 5,600 pounds, matching their previous record. The 5,600 pounds includes $2,300 in monetary donations.
“To ease the Greens’ efforts, a few years ago, they were gifted a shiny red wagon, named ‘Greens’ Can Care-a-Van Wagon’ to tote the goods.”
The efforts are even more so appreciated as BVCA was shut done for several months and lost that revenue.
Votipka continued, “This year made an especially big impact on BVCA’s Can Care-A-Van campaign.” As a matter of fact, the Green Team’s efforts saved the day!
Thank you to all the businesses and individuals who so generously contributed this year. I also want to thank all the volunteers who worked extra hard weighing and shelving the food. We couldn’t do it without all of you!
