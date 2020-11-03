The final chapter

I am sitting here reflecting on the unprecedented year that 2020 has been. I’ve seen some horrendous things happen that I would never have imagined in my wildest nightmares.

A world-wide pandemic. Racial riots. Political division with personal agendas being served rather than the public that they were elected to serve. I could go on and on.

But, through all the stress, ugliness and utter insanity, God always seems to balance the scales and He blesses us with gifts that we can only stand in awe and wonder at through His divine and miraculous works.

Last month I wrote about the most unusual donation that Blue Valley Community Action has ever received. Her name is Ruth Virginia Brown.

Her cremains were donated last year. Since then, every attempt has been made to find any next of kin in the York area. It remains a mystery who donated her.The quest continued and a clue was found on Ancestry.com that led to some incredible information. Not only some of her personal family history, but a priceless photograph of her.

She was beautiful. Of course, I’m prejudiced, she has become family.