The final chapter

I am sitting here reflecting on the unprecedented year that 2020 has been. I’ve seen some horrendous things happen that I would never have imagined in my wildest nightmares.
A world-wide pandemic. Racial riots. Political division with personal agendas being served rather than the public that they were elected to serve. I could go on and on.
But, through all the stress, ugliness and utter insanity, God always seems to balance the scales and He blesses us with gifts that we can only stand in awe and wonder at through His divine and miraculous works.
Last month I wrote about the most unusual donation that Blue Valley Community Action has ever received. Her name is Ruth Virginia Brown.
Her cremains were donated last year. Since then, every attempt has been made to find any next of kin in the York area. It remains a mystery who donated her.The quest continued and a clue was found on Ancestry.com that led to some incredible information. Not only some of her personal family history, but a priceless photograph of her.
She was beautiful. Of course, I’m prejudiced, she has become family.
The research showed that she was born August 12, 1921 in San Francisco, CA, to James and Evelyn (McGlynn) Brown, who immigrated from Ireland. Ruth was an only child.
On June 30, 1942 Ruth was united to Peter Simonetti in Carson City, Nevada. She died on February 3, 1991.
She was preceeded in death by her parents, her husband and daughter Barbara Simonetti.
Hats off to Larry Kopsa for his hours donated trying to locate information about Ruth. Thank you to Carolyn Sandall for her time on Ancestry.com to help put the pieces together in this incredible mystery.
We laid Ruth to rest on Monday. She was remembered and celebrated. Her adopted family from Blue Valley Community Action along with her new friends were present to pay their last respects.
Reverend Father John Sullivan officiated and Terry King, soloist, sang “Amazing Grace.”
God bless St. Joseph’s Catholic Church for all the love and kindnesses shown.
Thank you to the York area businesses for their generous donations including Chances R, Metz Mortuary, Wegner Monument and York News-Times.
Last and certainly not least, to the anonymous donor who paid for Ruth’s final resting place. Thank you.
Finally, what an honor it has been to complete this final chapter in your life Ruth Virginia Brown. I can’t wait to hug your neck in person someday up in heaven!
Not only is this Ruth’s final chapter, it is mine as well. After a decade of volunteering and three years serving as coordinator for York and Polk counties, Friday will be my last day here at BVCA.
I don’t have space enough to thank everyone. I know that I am grateful for the opportunity and ask you all to pray for me as I start the next chapter in my life.
It’s been quite a journey.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!