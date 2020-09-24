A recent example of this kind of project is a proposed highway bypass in the city of Blair. Blair city officials wrote to me earlier this year to ask that I support their application for a BUILD grant, a competitive federal grant that DoT awards for infrastructure projects of local or regional significance.

Blair applied for a BUILD grant because the city’s main road, Washington Street, is also currently designated as a stretch of both US Highway 30 and US Highway 75. This has led to unsafe levels of congestion right in the heart of Blair’s downtown.

I wrote to Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao offering the Blair South Bypass project my full support. I stressed that high levels of freight and through traffic from two highways crossing a small town like Blair significantly adds to congestion and makes the town less safe. I pointed out that Blair’s application showed that this traffic has led to many accidents and, tragically, the death of 11-year-old Jaycoby Estrada, who was struck by a truck while crossing the street on his bicycle.

Recently, DoT announced that they had awarded Blair a $7.56 million grant to construct this highway bypass. When it’s finished, the bypass will alleviate congestion and improve safety in downtown Blair.