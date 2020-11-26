The Amish Cook

Next, it was laundry time. This time all four boys were helping. While Austin hung up the little boy's pants, Jesse and Elijah helped hang up smaller pieces, and baby Joshua got a ride in my arms. Today I'm incredibly thankful for sunshine and a gentle breeze to dry them in short order. Sunny days are just appreciated a lot more in November when they are so few and far between.

You'd get a kick out of Hosanna if you could see her at the moment. She is wearing an over-sized baker's apron, making a cake. She was convinced she could make a cake for Daddy on her very own. After more interruptions than I could count, while chatting with all of you, I told her, "Sure you can! Go ahead and mix it up." As I write, I hear a bowl clatter on the kitchen table; she got out a canister of flour, dumped in some of it, added a half glass of water, and then began mixing it with her hands like bread dough, soon she declared she needs some salt. Austin was horrified to see her just dumping things without an actual recipe. I told him that it helps her grow up and gain confidence. Now he is helping her by cracking four quail eggs (more later about quail eggs). They decided four would be the correct amount of eggs since Hosanna is four years old. When Daniel stepped into the kitchen after his day in the woodworking shop, she informed him that she's making a creamy white cake. We'll see how it turns out.