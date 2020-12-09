The Amish Cook: To Grandmother’s house we go

This week I will introduce you to the most beautiful lady I spoke with on our trip to Ohio. Her name is Mary, she is 88 years old and a grandmother to my husband, Daniel. True beauty shines through her entire being as she kindly and tenderly visits with those around her. Though her hearing isn't the greatest, even with her hearing aids, she is always there to lend a listening ear or offer words of encouragement.

The days before the trip were spent caring for a five-month-old who's cutting teeth and packing clothes, and every other needed item for eight people. The children were thrilled to all have their own purses or backpacks with their personal treasures and pastimes for the seven-hour trip to Danville, Ohio.

Traveling went relatively well despite driving through rain, traffic jams, and trying to quiet Joshua in his car seat; needless to say, we were all incredibly thankful to be 'home' with Daniel's parents. Now, what would you guess my mother-in-law told me? She said, "Grandma (the beautiful 88-year-old), was praying for you as you got ready for your trip." Now really, how very sweet of her. Obviously, she remembers a thing or two of the days she raised her 11 children, including two sets of twins.