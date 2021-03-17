The Amish Cook: The seeds of Spring bring Joy at the Yoder’s

Austin was wondering if they could have their own garden this year, so we’ll see what works out. I’m amazed at what children can do if they have the motivation to carry them through. It’s easy for me to become too distracted, and not take the time needed to help them set a goal, then stick with it until it’s accomplished. Take, for example, when I was a young girl, I loved organizing all my dresser drawers, then I’d set these lofty goals of keeping them that way, only to have those ideals crashing time and again. Now I’m a mom. Not so long ago, it dawned on me that if I am being less organized than my ideal, I’m training six little ones to be just like me. Oh my! I didn’t like that thought at all. So, tackling one weak area at a time, we’ll hopefully climb on top and refocus for more ways to increase efficiency in our household. Believe me, this spring I’m especially grateful to my husband for taking the lead with gardening and all it takes to keep up with it.