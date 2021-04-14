The Amish Cook: The most awaited day has come

The song, “No one can Heal the Pain Inside, Like my Father Can,” was sung next. More tears were shed throughout the shop. Surely, we do have a tender God who cares for and heals the pain like no other.

Next, all the children from grades one to three were asked to step up and sing, “Jesus loves the little children”, followed by those from ages two to six singing, “Jesus Loves Me.” One last congregational song wrapped up the program. The adults were dismissed as they sipped punch with fruit chunks and visited.

Daniel and I took the little children to the other end of the shop where Mary Esther, a well-loved Grandma in our church, told an adoption story from the Bible. When the story had ended, we helped the little ones with craft projects, and passed out glow-in-the-dark sticks. Next came the fun of unwrapping some gifts that had been given by friends.

One gift that especially touched my heart was a musical clock from Daniel’s family. Surely they didn’t owe us a thing, and only God knows the many times I felt badly when we added so much ruckus at family gatherings, especially that first year when the trauma levels were high; now here there was nothing left for me to do, but accept the love they were showering on us.