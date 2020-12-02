The Amish Cook: The buck stops with Gloria

As you know, I'm not a hunter at heart. Nevertheless, we aim to eat more natural whole foods at our house, minus all the additives, artificial hormones, and the likes. Deer meat falls into the category and has come to be a staple at our house. Now, I've never been a big hunter and am extremely cautious and even skeptical about guns. Now here I was, we needed more venison, and Daniel offered to take me in our 60 acres of woods. I weighed it this way and that. Grandma had gladly agreed to watch the children, and I could tell in my husband's eyes just how much it would mean to him to have the time with me and the satisfaction of taking me with him. It thrilled me to have Daniel all to myself for a few hours.

Now imagine the scene this morning. It was breaking daylight. I sat on a buddy stand next to my man, wondering how a 'vacation' could be so relaxing and rejuvenating, yet so nerve-racking as we kept waiting. Generally, if I'd be joining a hunt to only watch, I'd take a little snack along, but not this morning. I was all eyes and ears for deer and merely soaking in my time with hubby. We chit chatted as we touched on long-ago memories, including the Sunday afternoon date we had in the wooded valley right next to our stand and how we made wedding plans that afternoon.