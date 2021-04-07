The Amish Cook: Special day packs a punch

That afternoon, before the party guests began arriving, I spent time with Hosanna. As we jumped on the trampoline (a favorite of hers), I explained more about what adoption means and that she is my forever girl. She beamed with delight, soaking all the love that her little heart could hold. On the other hand, Jesse, 3, doesn't grasp so much of it, though he is wholly impressed to be adopted. Sweet little Elijah, also age 3, tries to keep up with Jesse, no matter what. "I'm going to be adopted, too," he had declared several days before. Taking him aside, I explained how they had other parents who weren't able to care for them and that now he'll always be their brother. It seemed to make sense to him; now since the adoption, he's been claiming that he's also adopted. At any rate, we want each of our children to feel how special they are to us, no matter where they were born. Isn't that the same way with God? I cannot imagine how much he longs to have us as his sons and daughters and how dearly he loves and cares about the tough things we face in life. Our love for these dear children is more than we could ever tell, yet it's all in the earthly sense. Oh, I can't wait to get to heaven and be able to receive the depth of love from my Father when I see him face to face.