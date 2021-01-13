The Amish Cook: Memorizing verses

Now I have a little sigh. I'm a mom, I'd like to memorize, yet my days are crammed. There seem to be plenty of reasons I don't; my mind isn't as young and fresh as it used to be, I don't really have time, the list goes on. Then I think of Daniel's words, "We get from life, exactly what we put in." Hmm. Really? So are you suggesting that if I'd shuffle my priorities, I would indeed have the time and stamina to memorize the words of my Savior? And really, no one said we need to memorize even a verse a day. Just a verse each week or month would help soothe any turmoil within or help ease physical pain.

The children like it when I read or quote their verses during mealtime or while they're playing. Hearing it cited frequently helps stimulate their brain, getting ready to tuck it permanently into their young hearts.

Talking about the children, I wish you could take a peek in the kitchen where Hosanna and Austin are paging through cookbooks, looking for the perfect recipe for mom to put in the column.