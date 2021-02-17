The Amish Cook: It’s finally Elijah’s turn

Pizza is a treat for all of us. However, I admit I don't take the time to make it as often as I did back when it was only Daniel and I dining at the table and only the two of us to take care of during that last busy hour of getting supper on the table. I remember so well the day I told Daniel that since he likes pizza so well, I'll aim to make a pizza of some sort every Friday night. Oh my, those times are long gone, but you know, the memories are not! And never, ever would I trade a single one of my children for more extravagant meals, or even more low keyed ones that would make it easier for me to listen to what my husband has to say about his day. Ya, our meals tend to get a bit hectic at times with getting plates filled for everyone and coaxing them into finishing their peas before cashing in on dessert, or remind them that helping yourself to the last serving of mashed potatoes doesn't promote good manners. Gulp. Where have I been with training? Then, chuckling, I realize that as one child has mastered the art of polite table manners, there is another one on their heels, ready to have their turn fine-tuning things. At any rate, we learn as we go. I have found that it helps dramatically to have all the children's plates filled before having them sit at the table and giving thanks.