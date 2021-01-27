The Amish Cook: Gloria's ‘Secret Sister’ surprises

Last night, they hosted the most memorable Valentine supper and revealed which girl had which married lady. We were all ushered downstairs to the basement upon our arrival, where tables were set and attractively decorated. A long elegant runner was placed in the tables' center with candles, chocolates, and a large bouquet of flowers. No, not flowers; a closer look revealed the secret. It was a bouquet of cupcakes, frosted with swirly white filling, resembling flowers. Between the cupcakes were folds of pink tissue paper. It was beautiful, in fact stunning. Thanks to the very talented girls who took the time to add all these little touches, making the occasion special for everyone. And the veggie trays, you most likely haven't seen the likes. It looked like a flower basket, only it was filled with edible veggies. Using a head of lettuce in the bottom of a basket, they stuck toothpicks in it, which had slices of peppers, fancy cut radishes, celery, cherry tomatoes, broccoli, and carrots, on the other end of the toothpicks. Next to each basket was a bowl with the most delicious bacon dip. Each place-setting had an individual cup with seasoned pretzels and homemade heart-shaped candy. It is noteworthy to mention that these candies were made by my friend who suffered a broken bone in the accident we were in a few months ago. Using two candy canes and placing them on a flat surface, facing each other, she poured chocolate in the center, holding the two together. Each candy was then placed on black paper with a white doily with our names written on it. These were placed on the tables, showing us where to sit at the table.