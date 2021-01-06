The Amish Cook: Gloria puzzles over the new year

For me, there have been times when years pass by, and still, it just didn't all make sense why things need to be the way they are. But then, as I give the Master Puzzle designer all of the pieces, he once more begins placing pieces where I never thought possible, and the scene continues to unfold before my eyes.

When I was a teenager, my brothers and I would spend hours over puzzles; we began something new to help spur us on toward our goal. Each time we placed a piece, we'd have a triumphant, "Beep, beep!" Maybe, just maybe, if we'd share more freely with others about pieces in our lives that are coming together, we'd be encouraged along with those who have the opportunity of listening. It may be as simple as a little prayer being answered to find a missing sock or asking God what to make for supper. A friend recently shared with me how she often asks God what to make for supper; she testified how, without fail, an idea will pop in her head in time to feed her family dinner.

Not only do our little children enjoy actual puzzles, but there are also times my faith is put to shame by the simplicity of their faith. I love listening to them as they tell God that they need help with 'the puzzle of life,' which may be as simple as a lost toy. As they share it with Daddy, their joy of the answer to prayer is multiplied.