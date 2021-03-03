The Amish Cook: Fostering a beautiful journey

Four years ago, Daniel told me to go ahead and see if I can track down a foster agency of some kind. With no internet access, I resorted to the phone book. Each time I picked up the phone and made a call, I was directed to another party. Finally, at long last, I was connected to the right person. When I hung up the phone 30 minutes later, I found myself repeatedly staring into space. It hung heavy on my heart. When Daniel returned home from work, I told him every detail I remembered.

After a long story and many little miracles, we were thrilled to have the foster license in our hands nine months later. It stated that we could take two children under the age of two. “Are we crazy?" I wondered repeatedly, but then there was no way around the unwavering reality that God brought us here. By this point, I was halfway through my third pregnancy. We had no idea how everything would all fall into place but hung to the reality that there really is One who has a perfect plan for us and the dear little children out there who need us as their mom and daddy. Three weeks later, when Daniel called me, I basically leaped through the phone line. He ever so calmly informed me that he had a call from DCFS, telling him that they are looking for a home for a 15 month-old girl and her newborn brother.