The Amish Cook: Eat Gloria's Cheat Chicken

While Austin is constantly looking for new things to learn, and I've been itching to teach him to read, we have decided it best not to get into reading too far. We want to keep him at the same pace as his classmates when school starts next fall. I explained to him that he can learn many other things. "Why Austin, you can even learn how to teach. You can help me by teaching your younger siblings things you have already learned." Though he didn't say much about my idea, it must have clicked. A day later, he found a money chart in storage. Gathering Hosanna, Jesse, and Elijah around him, he began explaining how the coins all look different and how many cents are in each one. From the kitchen where I was working, I quietly observed; indeed, raising children is worth it in more ways than one.