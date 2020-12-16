The Amish Cook: Candy is dandy for Christmas

Now I am a mother, and my six little ones will soak up anything I teach them about the holiday season; I wonder what will bring the most positive results in their tender young lives? I am constantly amazed by how they absolutely believe anything they are taught! I ask myself, "What do I want them to be like when they are teenagers or even parents; and what steps do I need to take to get them where they need to be? It seems if I just do what comes naturally, it's not enough.

Then I wonder, "What would glorify Jesus the most this Christmas season, and what would a Christmas celebration look like in heaven?" Hmm, maybe my ambitions are more about myself and less about Him than I realized.

This year Julia and Austin are excited to go Christmas caroling with their cousins. My mother plans to walk with them from house to house, singing several songs at each stop. Austin has been practicing some songs he's not familiar with, such as "Go tell it on the mountain". His favorite song is "I said the Donkey." You can imagine his boyish gusto as he heartily neighs, moos, and bleats at the end of each verse. My mother fondly recalls how she would go Christmas caroling with her cousins when she was a little girl. I'm delighted to see her keep up the old tradition with our children.