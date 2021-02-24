The Amish Cook: Bossy bluejays and buttery breadsticks

Last week on the first morning, the children awoke to an excellent cover of snow; they were thrilled. As it continues to get deeper, the snow reaches well past the tops of their little boots. After school, one of the men used a large loader and scraped the top layers of snow off the playground, pushing it onto a huge pile, big enough for the children to sled on. We had no suitable hills on the school premises, so they are all fired up about trying out the sledding hill this morning.

Daniel used our tractor and bucket to clear a pathway around the house and out to the driveway to prepare for our hosting church services on Sunday. As you may remember, we take turns hosting church services at the homes of our families. We, as a family, are honored to be able to host our church on Sunday. These last weeks I've been doing some extra cleaning, scrubbing away fingerprints, dust bunnies, and simply organizing closets, and going through all sorts of stuff that accumulates over time. Not every "i" will be dotted, but there really is a good feeling to have some deep cleaning and organizing off my too do list. I'll be filling you in on more details on how it's going over the next weeks. I'll give you an outline of our menu on Sunday, and by the way, you all really are so welcome to come to join! We'll be having services for four weeks; I'd be absolutely honored to host you at our house for services or a hymn singing; let us know if you happen to be in the area; guests are always a welcome blessing at our home. Okay, so getting back to our meal. We plan to have pizza spaghetti casseroles, breadsticks, chunky applesauce, frozen desserts, and hot drinks. Be sure to try my mom's homemade breadsticks recipe that she'll be using for Sunday dinner! For as long as I can remember us children would just rave over Mom's breadsticks. The secret is to not over- bake and eat them fresh from the oven. I'll be warming them on Sunday noon up last minute before serving them.