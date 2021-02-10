The Amish Cook: Being Amish during a pandemic

Second, I know Amish who have been watching other death rates decrease as corona numbers climb and have observed natural deaths be labeled with corona, raising questions about what may or may not be accurate.

Perhaps the third thing many of them hang on is the idea that though the virus is transferred by the air we breathe, the germ is 'thin or light' enough to go through the fabric or any substance used to make masks.

Here I am, only a little Amish housewife; while I cannot change all people with the given sticker, "Amish," I do want to do my part in masking up. As a community, we wear masks when we go to town (as we call our grocery shopping). Regardless of what belief system any one of us may have adapted, in my mind, I wonder if it doesn't all come back to loving and respecting others above ourselves.

Our children love masks. I made sunshiny yellow masks for each of them, with quotes on them like, "Jesus and me, He holds us tight in his arms, and He keeps His promises.” They love wearing their matching masks, which makes them feel quite grown-up.

The pandemic had been a pull for all of us in so many different ways, may we all learn to pull together through it all, instead of ascending on our ideas, and stepping right on other's perspectives in the process, only to both come crashing down again.