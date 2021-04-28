The Amish Cook: An egg-cellent week with Daniel

I wonder how you all are doing? Hope fine. We are very blessed. We are just really enjoying these nice sunny days. Anyway, I just want to give each of you a little view of how a normal day goes for me. My alarm is set for 6 a.m., so when it goes off, I very rarely hit snooze, I love getting up in the morning, so I sit up, rub my eyes a little, and get dressed. I grab the milk pail and head outside. These last couple of weeks, I can hear the wild turkeys gobbling in our surrounding woods, so I like to take some extra moments and listen. As I enter the barn, Daisy, our goat, will greet me with some bleating. I feed her hay and grain and make sure she has nice clean water. She does not like if her water has any hay in it, so she holds very still as she is eating the grain. I take that time to milk her. I can say I enjoy that, she will give about one quart morning and evening. While I am in the barn, I make sure the quail have food and water before heading to the house. I may stop in by the garden to see how things are growing. I enter the house at 6:20, and by this time, a few of the children may be awake. I like to have some devotional time in the morning, so I may have that, and occasionally I will have it before I do the chores. Most of the children are very happy in the morning and love to have some snuggle time on the couch, or sometimes I'll say, "Hey, do we want to make breakfast?" I would like to share my favorite omelet recipe, which I often had growing up. The children love helping stir something or help measure some ingredients out or help set the table.