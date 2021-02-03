The Amish Cook: A Yoder love story

Neither did I ever tire of traveling to take me to Ohio to visit him. No matter what, I was ready to go; I especially remember one occasion when my brother Javin and his wife traveled with me. He knew I could hardly wait for the van to pull in the driveway, stopping in front of their large farmhouse. As always, Daniel came to meet us and help unload; when Javin shook hands with him, he remarked: "I never saw anyone's eyes shine so much as her's, when she was waiting to see you." Daniel smiled.

As my mind travels back, I heave a little sigh; was life really as close to perfect those days as I thought it was? I wonder.

Now, much has changed. What has changed?

We are still in love, I know that absolutely no matter what, Daniel would never leave me or turn his back on me in any way. We still love our quiet moments together, but in reality, we have less time to just talk than we did before we were married. Even though our love isn't brand new like it was in those days, our love is one that has been through deep waters and for that reason it holds a depth that I cannot tell. I look into his eyes, and I see the same tenderness I once did, yet somehow it seems seasoned, even matured.