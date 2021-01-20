The Amish Cook: A twist of fun at the Yoder's

Now, as I think of sunshine in my life, it gives me the urge to be a ray of sunshine in others’ lives. Something that adds sunshine to my children’s day is to help mom make something special for Daddy. Honestly, I enjoy it having them all in the kitchen with me. Yet, since it takes so much more time when coordinating a bigger project with five or six little helpers, I tend to do at least some of my cooking and baking when several children are at play or napping. Today will be different. I will need all of their help to help me with the recipe Hosanna requested a week ago that I shared with you. Our project will consist of making soft pretzels. Austin says he’s going to make one in the shape of a house. Hosanna will undoubtedly want an “H” for Hosanna, as she is really getting into letter names. Yesterday two-year-old Elijah made an “E” all by himself for the first time, so he’ll go for that, I’m sure.