The Amish Cook: A quail of a week at the Yoder’s

Only an hour ago, Daniel was ready to return to the shop after lunch but first opened the lid to check and turn the eggs. There was an urgent, "Gloria! Come here!" By his voice, I immediately knew it must be something good and something very extraordinary. I rushed to his side. There in the office, he stood next to the incubator, holding an egg. "Watch it. It's moving. The shell is beginning to break open." he said. My eyes widened. Could it be true? He had caught it at the perfect moment, or perhaps God arranged really so absolutely perfect? Daniel placed the egg in my hand. Never have I witnessed it as firsthand as such. The seconds that followed, the egg, only a bit over an inch long, was pecked open from the inside, forming an exact ring around the egg for it to break it open. The children crowded around, completely fascinated. There were squeals of delight accompanied by Elijah's shudders and emphatic statements that he wants Daddy to hold him. "It's a boy m- so cute!" Hosanna exclaimed as she noted the black color as its little head made its appearance. "Mom, help it come out," Austin begged. "I wish I could, but then the chick wouldn't be able to exercise its muscles and would never make it," I explained. My mind flashed to my Father in heaven. How often does he long to just deliver us from our trials, but he knows we should be strengthened in our journey as we face difficulties, else in the end, we'd never make it.