Superintendent addresses COVID and the school

YPS families and York community:

First, thank you for all the calls, emails, and personal conversations. This situation has been a tremendous challenge for the YPS staff and all families. We appreciate the feedback we have received.

I want to make sure YPS continues to do a great job communicating our plan as the COVID-19 situation changes, almost daily. We recognize the Four Corners risk dial continues to rise and understand the concern that brings to all. I also want to make sure I reinforce that our COVID-19 School Safety Plan does not solely rely on the Four Corners Risk Dial to determine the steps we take to help mitigate risk. We talk to Four Corners Health Department several times a week to discuss our plan and our YPS data, then evaluate if we need to make any changes. We will continue to utilize the Four Corners risk dial data and our own data to help us make decisions that we feel are best for all our students and staff.